Suspect in custody after shooting in Perimeter Mall’s food court

A suspect was taken into custody Friday after two people were injured in a shooting inside Perimeter Mall, authorities said.

Dunwoody police received a call about shots fired in the DeKalb County mall’s food court at about 4:45 p.m., spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek told reporters at the scene Friday night. The victim and suspect were stable when taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Cheek said the suspect and victim “met up, some words were exchanged and shots were fired” during the isolated incident. The suspect was injured when the victim returned fire.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and was arrested about 45 minutes later at the Pleasantdale Crossing Apartments, about 7 miles from the mall, Cheek confirmed. Authorities did not say why the suspect fled to the apartment complex.

Cheek said most patrons evacuated the mall for their own safety. The food court and portions surrounding it remained closed off for the investigation. Those in the Dunwoody area are being advised to avoid the location.

Vynnessa Smith, 32, hadn’t been inside the mall for even five minutes before she heard a round of gunshots coming from the food court. Chaos erupted with children and several people running in every direction trying to find a way out.

“It was about five gunshots,” Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I probably won’t be going back anytime soon. I don’t want to have to be thinking about where the closest emergency exit is.”

A spokesperson for the mall said the shooting was an “isolated and senseless incident.”

“We are grateful to our security vendor and also our partners at Dunwoody Police Department for their quick action and response,” the spokesperson told the AJC. “The shopping center will remain closed for the rest of the evening. We expect to be able to reopen (Saturday).”

A month ago, a man pulled out a gun and pointed it at Dunwoody police officers at a shopping center near the mall, officials said. Officers opened fire and missed the man before arresting him.

In October, the Mall at Stonecrest in DeKalb was temporarily shut down after a shooting left one man injured, officials said. According to police, an argument between two men led to the shooting.

