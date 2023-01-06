Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Mackinaw City, MI
Apart from its bustling automobile industry and beautiful Great Lakes, an underrated part of the state of Michigan is its food scene. The Wolverine State is teeming with restaurants offering various delicious dishes worth trying. One particular spot that's filled with different dining choices is Mackinaw City, Michigan. This quaint...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
maxsservice.com
Three Events Coming to Downtown Traverse City in February
We love being part of the energy of Downtown Traverse City! If you think that winter cools down the happenings in Traverse City, think again. Here are three unique, exciting events coming up in Downtown Traverse City that you’ll want to mark down on your calendars!. Traverse City Comedy...
traverseticker.com
Starbucks, More Retail/Restaurant Uses Planned for Cherryland Center; Rennie School Road Development Eyed
Adding to growth that includes a new curling center and indoor go-kart racing track, the Cherryland Center could soon be home to a new Starbucks drive-thru and several other restaurant and retail tenants. Real estate firm Alrig USA will seek site plan approval from Garfield Township planning commissioners Wednesday to build a new outlot building with multiple tenants – including Starbucks – on Garfield Avenue next to Wendy’s. Township planning commissioners will also hold a conceptual review Wednesday of a proposal from the Oleson Foundation to rezone 150 acres along Rennie School Road/US-31 to create a mixed-use development with commercial, industrial, and multi-family residential uses.
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
3 Michigan Lottery players won $4 million on instant tickets in December
Michigan Lottery players won big prizes on instant tickets in December. Three $4 million prizes were won on instant tickets last month, with two coming from the Diamond 7s game, according to the Michigan Lottery. The winning Diamond 7s tickets were purchased in Gaylord and Bad Axe. A VIP Millions...
Family Uninjured but Loses Their Home in Grawn House Fire
A Grand Traverse County home is destroyed after a fire that started without anyone home. Green Lake Township Fire Department received a call at 9:35 Monday morning from neighbors. They reported a house on fire on the Duck Lake Peninsula in Grawn. Green Lake, Almira, Buckley, and Long Lake Fire...
Traverse City healthcare workers win $1M Powerball Prize
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A group of healthcare workers are sharing in a $1 million Powerball Prize winning jackpot. The 78-member lottery club, called Heroes to Zeroooos Club from Traverse City is made up of nurses, doctors and other first-responders. The lottery club matched the five white balls in the Oct. 31 drawing to win the prize: 13-19-36-39-59. The club's representative, Bernard Bossert Jr., bought the winning ticket at the CVS pharmacy, located at 626 West Front Street in Traverse City. "The Heroes to Zeroooos lottery club started several years ago," said Bossert Jr. "There are about 65 members who...
Harbor Springs, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
B-52 Crashed in Lake Michigan in 1971 — One Minute Shy of Causing a Devastating Nuclear Meltdown
Fifty-two years ago on Jan. 7, a B-52 bomber and its crew of nine plunged into the frigid depths of Lake Michigan, killing all aboard. Witnesses described seeing a massive fireball around 6:30 p.m., descending like a setting sun in the dark January sky. What was already a tragic loss...
UpNorthLive.com
Woman arrested after stabbing in East Bay Township
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 27-year-old woman was arrested Sunday for an alleged attempted murder, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who recently moved to Traverse City, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to murder, battery and assault. The stabbing suspect's...
Advocates Sound the Alarm on Northern Michigan’s Juvenile Justice System
Cameron Clark is a Leelanau County family court administrator. He’s on the front lines of helping to place juveniles somewhere safe when necessary. He says the juvenile justice system is in crisis. “It’s very uncomfortable. And I’ve told the judges several times. It’s very uncomfortable to go to bed...
3 Hurt in Knife and Table Leg Attack in Grand Traverse County
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a 27-year-old woman was arrested after attacking several people – including a relative – with a knife and a table leg. Investigators say the woman who was arrested was in a home Sunday around noon where four people...
Suttons Bay Man Arrested for Exposing Himself to Underage Boy
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old has been arrested for sex crimes involving an 11-year-old boy. Investigators say Jacey Blaze Klumb from Suttons Bay went ice fishing with the boy on Spider Lake in December. They say Klumb then exposed himself to the boy and attempted...
Parents of New Year’s Twins Call on the Community for Thoughts and Prayers
The New Year’s twins born months premature Sunday at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City have taken a turn for the worse. First-time parents Kileigh and Brian are staying strong while their babies, Theo and Little Lizzie, are fighting for their lives. Both babies were transported separately, one by...
Wanted man arrested after chase through 2 Northern Michigan counties
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A wanted man was arrested after he led police on a chase through two Northern Michigan counties. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post arrested the 29-year-old male on Jan. 5. Troopers say the chase began at approximately 9:20 a.m. when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County.
UpNorthLive.com
Missing 14-year-old found safe
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office reported at around 7 p.m. on Monday that missing teen Carmen Benardo has been found and is safe. ------------------------------------------------------------- CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.
