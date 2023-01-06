ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Mackinaw City, MI

Apart from its bustling automobile industry and beautiful Great Lakes, an underrated part of the state of Michigan is its food scene. The Wolverine State is teeming with restaurants offering various delicious dishes worth trying. One particular spot that's filled with different dining choices is Mackinaw City, Michigan. This quaint...
MACKINAW CITY, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
maxsservice.com

Three Events Coming to Downtown Traverse City in February

We love being part of the energy of Downtown Traverse City! If you think that winter cools down the happenings in Traverse City, think again. Here are three unique, exciting events coming up in Downtown Traverse City that you’ll want to mark down on your calendars!. Traverse City Comedy...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Starbucks, More Retail/Restaurant Uses Planned for Cherryland Center; Rennie School Road Development Eyed

Adding to growth that includes a new curling center and indoor go-kart racing track, the Cherryland Center could soon be home to a new Starbucks drive-thru and several other restaurant and retail tenants. Real estate firm Alrig USA will seek site plan approval from Garfield Township planning commissioners Wednesday to build a new outlot building with multiple tenants – including Starbucks – on Garfield Avenue next to Wendy’s. Township planning commissioners will also hold a conceptual review Wednesday of a proposal from the Oleson Foundation to rezone 150 acres along Rennie School Road/US-31 to create a mixed-use development with commercial, industrial, and multi-family residential uses.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Traverse City healthcare workers win $1M Powerball Prize

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A group of healthcare workers are sharing in a $1 million Powerball Prize winning jackpot. The 78-member lottery club, called Heroes to Zeroooos Club from Traverse City is made up of nurses, doctors and other first-responders. The lottery club matched the five white balls in the Oct. 31 drawing to win the prize: 13-19-36-39-59. The club's representative, Bernard Bossert Jr., bought the winning ticket at the CVS pharmacy, located at 626 West Front Street in Traverse City. "The Heroes to Zeroooos lottery club started several years ago," said Bossert Jr. "There are about 65 members who...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Harbor Springs, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Charlevoix High School basketball team will have a game with Harbor Springs High School on January 10, 2023, 13:00:00.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman arrested after stabbing in East Bay Township

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 27-year-old woman was arrested Sunday for an alleged attempted murder, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who recently moved to Traverse City, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to murder, battery and assault. The stabbing suspect's...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Missing 14-year-old found safe

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office reported at around 7 p.m. on Monday that missing teen Carmen Benardo has been found and is safe. ------------------------------------------------------------- CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI

