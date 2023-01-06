Read full article on original website
Awesome Mitten’s Guide to the BEST Things to Do in South Haven Michigan
Planning a getaway in Southwest Michigan? Check out this extensive list of things to do in South Haven Michigan. There are lakeshore towns, and then there’s South Haven Michigan. Considered to have the fourth-best beach in Michigan, this vacation destination is small but vibrant. With miles of white sandy...
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
A Grand Rapids Look Back, and Where Are They Now?
It's fun to look back at the Grand Rapids of yesterday and see where we have come and what has become of some true landmarks of downtown. For instance, the replacement of the old “5-globe” streetlights with brighter and more efficient streetlights. Although cool looking, they didn't provide much light. So they were replaced and this all began way back in 1928.
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
South Haven Area Emergency Services first female firefighter retires
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A firefighter who served 21 years, named a trailblazer for women in the emergency services, retired from South Haven Area Emergency Services, also known as SHAES. Dawn Hinz served her last shift this week and retired from her career position, a South Haven Area Emergency...
Why is Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Coming to Grand Rapids This Weekend?
Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, host of "Restaurant: Impossible" and “Dinner: Impossible” will be in Grand Rapids this weekend! Where can you see Irvine and his hulking biceps?. While he's visited GR previously for his Food Network TV shows, this time Chef Irvine has something different on his agenda...
What’s going on at Kalamazoo Country Club? Expansion plans are in the works.
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Dirt is being moved and trees have been cut down. Preparations are underway on a portion of the property at the Kalamazoo Country Club. The site preparation work is being conducted for a planned golf course expansion and new facility. Based on an approved site plan and...
South Haven, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in South Haven. The Hudsonville High School basketball team will have a game with South Haven High School on January 10, 2023, 13:00:00. The Lawton High School basketball team will have a game with South Haven High School on January 10, 2023, 14:30:00.
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
Crossroads Mall, Metro discussing future bus stop access
Talks between Crossroads Mall in Portage and public transit operator Metro could bring changes to the area's third-busiest bus route, or even put it in outright jeopardy.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ravenna Pub’s flavorful burgers are ‘prepared fresh and grilled to perfection’
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Ravenna Pub has been a staple in Muskegon County since it was first known as a small town bar in the prohibition era. Paulette Deyoung took ownership of the bar, located at 12436 Stafford Rd. in Ravenna, in 2001 and transformed it into the pub now known for its fresh burgers, steaks, wings and more.
Theo & Stacy’s in Kalamazoo closing down after 50 years
A downtown Kalamazoo staple is closing its doors after 50 years.
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse. Here’s how to deal.
Parts of Michigan saw mere minutes of sunlight for the first eight days of the year. Climate change has lowered ice cover on the Great Lakes, leading to more moisture in the atmosphere. Experts have a trio of suggestions to combat the gloominess of gray skies over the winter. Five...
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
This Michigan City Was Just Named America’s Snowiest…Again
Snowfall is no joke in the state of Michigan especially the farther north you go. Once you make it across the Mackinac Bridge, you will genuinely experience more snow than you ever have in your entire life. If you happen to live north of the bridge, well then, it's just another day in the Upper Peninsula.
West Ottawa’s best thrift finds
On Saturday night, Sr. Xander Fredericksen and I were thrift shopping at the Salvation Army. After a bit of digging, I found one of my favorite pieces ever: a navy blue Nike New England Patriots hoodie with the team’s old school retro logo. Brand new, this hoodie would have cost between $75 – 90. I bought it for $7.99.
