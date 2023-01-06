ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
awesomemitten.com

Awesome Mitten’s Guide to the BEST Things to Do in South Haven Michigan

Planning a getaway in Southwest Michigan? Check out this extensive list of things to do in South Haven Michigan. There are lakeshore towns, and then there’s South Haven Michigan. Considered to have the fourth-best beach in Michigan, this vacation destination is small but vibrant. With miles of white sandy...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

A Grand Rapids Look Back, and Where Are They Now?

It's fun to look back at the Grand Rapids of yesterday and see where we have come and what has become of some true landmarks of downtown. For instance, the replacement of the old “5-globe” streetlights with brighter and more efficient streetlights. Although cool looking, they didn't provide much light. So they were replaced and this all began way back in 1928.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc57.com

Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
thewestottawan.com

West Ottawa’s best thrift finds

On Saturday night, Sr. Xander Fredericksen and I were thrift shopping at the Salvation Army. After a bit of digging, I found one of my favorite pieces ever: a navy blue Nike New England Patriots hoodie with the team’s old school retro logo. Brand new, this hoodie would have cost between $75 – 90. I bought it for $7.99.
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy