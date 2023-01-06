ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Victor

Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes

Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
The Crusader Newspaper

Black leadership network gives congressional testimony on energy and race

Today Donna Jackson, the Director of Membership Development for Project 21 – the black leadership network of the National Center for Public Policy Research – will deliver remarks to members of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce highlighting the devastating effects the push to green energy is having on minority, and especially black, communities.
The Crusader Newspaper

Black Women Lead In House Speaker Saga

The Honorable Cheryl L. Johnson, clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives has been running a tight ship this week. Until a Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives is finally selected, Johnson is running the show. Several outlets have reported on Johnson’s calm demeanor and poise during the multiple...
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy