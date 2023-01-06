Read full article on original website
WTVM
Two Columbus women helping rescue local human trafficking victims
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the U.S. State Department, more than 17,000 people become victims of human trafficking every year in the United States. With such alarming statistics, we talked to two Columbus advocates, one a former victim who goes on local rescue missions to help other victims find their way to safety.
sylacauganews.com
A&M Clothing in Sylacauga closing after 48 years in business
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A&M Clothing, the popular work clothing retail store located on Norton Ave. in Sylacauga, is closing its doors after 48 years in business. The clothing shop was opened in 1975 by Richard Blades who served Sylacauga residents for more than four decades until his passing in 2016.
Alabama man killed when van collides with truck and overturns
An Alabama man was killed Friday night whe the van in which he was riding struck a truck and overturned, Alabama troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of an Opelika, Alabama, man. Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, was fatally injured when the...
‘My unborn baby gave me the strength’: Pregnant cab driver who was kidnapped in Georgia speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A female cab driver was kidnapped in broad daylight on New Year’s Day. Her kidnapper, later identified as Saiveon Small, held her at knifepoint and threatened not only her life, but the life of her unborn child. Now, that cab driver is opening up about her traumatic experience. For her own […]
WSFA
Scams increase with 2023 social security benefits boost
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seniors receiving Social Security benefits are getting more money in 2023 because of high inflation, and scammers are looking to capitalize. “We’ve been hearing reports from folks who have been receiving phone calls or text messages purporting to be from the Social Security Administration,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama.
Columbus Police rule shooting death of Mackery Strong accidental, raise questions about gun that discharged after hitting floor
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of 34-year-old Mackery Strong on Dec. 30. Columbus Police – according to police reports obtained by WRBL under Georgia’s Open Records Act – have closed the case and ruled the death an accidental shooting. But there’s a twist. According to a police report, […]
‘It was brutal,’ Alabama man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
Alabama man killed early Sunday when truck hit tree, flips over
An Alabama man was killed early Sunday morning when his truck struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama, man. Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado...
WTVM
Fatal car crash claims the life of an Opelika man
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On January 6, a fatal car crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. The crash occurred two miles east of Auburn, in Lee County. The two vehicles collided while driving on U.S. 280, near mile marker 102. The crash claimed the life of Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, of Opelika.
LaGrange PD: Women suspects accused of stealing drugs and cash after punching man in face
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two women suspects are accused of assaulting a man then taking cash and drugs from his pockets, according to the LaGrange Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 1:28 a.m., LaGrange police responded to a potential robbery at Red Roof Inn on 2606 Whitesville Road in LaGrange. The victim told officers […]
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Montgomery Bank Robbery
Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with robbing a bank. Police say they’ve charged 59-year-old Dwight Long with third-degree robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened at about 9:25AM Friday in the 2900 block of McGehee Road. That is where a Regions Bank branch (Green Lantern) is located.
wltz.com
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
Wetumpka Herald
Escaped Alabama inmate recaptured in Georgia
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced that an inmate who left his work release assignment in Montgomery Tuesday was apprehended in Columbus, Georgia, Thursday afternoon. “Linwood Harris left his assigned job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery,” ADOC said in a release about his escape. “The subject may...
WTVM
Columbus Police Department issuing fines for false alarms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is cracking down on people who make false alarms. Police say they had been responding to about 20,000 calls on average, but those numbers are falling. The False Alarm Reduction Program, or FARP, is in place to decrease the number of police...
alabamanews.net
New Information on Double Murder Involving Two Montgomery-Area Men
Alabama News Network has searched court records to find new information in the shooting deaths of two Montgomery-area men. As we have reported, two Montgomery-area cousins, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall, Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond. They are accused of killing Justin Michael Whitfield and Destin Rashard Holley, both 23 years old. Both victims were from the Montgomery area, according to the sheriff’s office in Tuscaloosa County, where their bodies were found.
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School hires new head track and field/cross-country coach
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has hired Darrel Wright to lead its track and field and cross-country programs, says a press release from the school. “I believe Wright’s experience and passion will be key in growing our already successful Vikings track and field and cross-country programs,” said Corry Black, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic […]
Columbus weekend marked by shootings, armed robberies and home invasions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus was no stranger to crime this past weekend, Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8. The weekend was marked by numerous shootings, some fatal, armed robberies, and armed home invasions. WRBL spoke with Columbus police Monday morning to talk about the various incidents from this weekend. Here’s what has been […]
WTVM
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder. On Saturday, November 19, at 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment. EMS responded and transported the victim to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER.
WTVM
Lee County Humane Society waiving fees due to pet overflow
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity and needs your help fostering or adopting their dogs at the shelter to avoid having to euthanize them. The shelter had nine intakes - seven strays and two surrenders just yesterday. Due to the overcrowding, many...
WTVM
Salem man fatally injured after a crash in East Alabama
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash occurred and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama man. Around 1:38a.m, Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when his vehicle left the roadway. Woodard was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado before striking a tree and being...
