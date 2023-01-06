Alabama News Network has searched court records to find new information in the shooting deaths of two Montgomery-area men. As we have reported, two Montgomery-area cousins, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall, Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond. They are accused of killing Justin Michael Whitfield and Destin Rashard Holley, both 23 years old. Both victims were from the Montgomery area, according to the sheriff’s office in Tuscaloosa County, where their bodies were found.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO