ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Two Columbus women helping rescue local human trafficking victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the U.S. State Department, more than 17,000 people become victims of human trafficking every year in the United States. With such alarming statistics, we talked to two Columbus advocates, one a former victim who goes on local rescue missions to help other victims find their way to safety.
COLUMBUS, GA
sylacauganews.com

A&M Clothing in Sylacauga closing after 48 years in business

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A&M Clothing, the popular work clothing retail store located on Norton Ave. in Sylacauga, is closing its doors after 48 years in business. The clothing shop was opened in 1975 by Richard Blades who served Sylacauga residents for more than four decades until his passing in 2016.
SYLACAUGA, AL
WSFA

Scams increase with 2023 social security benefits boost

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seniors receiving Social Security benefits are getting more money in 2023 because of high inflation, and scammers are looking to capitalize. “We’ve been hearing reports from folks who have been receiving phone calls or text messages purporting to be from the Social Security Administration,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police rule shooting death of Mackery Strong accidental, raise questions about gun that discharged after hitting floor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of 34-year-old Mackery Strong on Dec. 30. Columbus Police – according to police reports obtained by WRBL under Georgia’s Open Records Act – have closed the case and ruled the death an accidental shooting. But there’s a twist. According to a police report, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed early Sunday when truck hit tree, flips over

An Alabama man was killed early Sunday morning when his truck struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama, man. Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado...
SALEM, AL
WTVM

Fatal car crash claims the life of an Opelika man

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On January 6, a fatal car crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. The crash occurred two miles east of Auburn, in Lee County. The two vehicles collided while driving on U.S. 280, near mile marker 102. The crash claimed the life of Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, of Opelika.
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Arrest Made in Montgomery Bank Robbery

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with robbing a bank. Police say they’ve charged 59-year-old Dwight Long with third-degree robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened at about 9:25AM Friday in the 2900 block of McGehee Road. That is where a Regions Bank branch (Green Lantern) is located.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wltz.com

Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
OPELIKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Escaped Alabama inmate recaptured in Georgia

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced that an inmate who left his work release assignment in Montgomery Tuesday was apprehended in Columbus, Georgia, Thursday afternoon. “Linwood Harris left his assigned job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery,” ADOC said in a release about his escape. “The subject may...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Police Department issuing fines for false alarms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is cracking down on people who make false alarms. Police say they had been responding to about 20,000 calls on average, but those numbers are falling. The False Alarm Reduction Program, or FARP, is in place to decrease the number of police...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

New Information on Double Murder Involving Two Montgomery-Area Men

Alabama News Network has searched court records to find new information in the shooting deaths of two Montgomery-area men. As we have reported, two Montgomery-area cousins, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall, Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond. They are accused of killing Justin Michael Whitfield and Destin Rashard Holley, both 23 years old. Both victims were from the Montgomery area, according to the sheriff’s office in Tuscaloosa County, where their bodies were found.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder. On Saturday, November 19, at 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment. EMS responded and transported the victim to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lee County Humane Society waiving fees due to pet overflow

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity and needs your help fostering or adopting their dogs at the shelter to avoid having to euthanize them. The shelter had nine intakes - seven strays and two surrenders just yesterday. Due to the overcrowding, many...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Salem man fatally injured after a crash in East Alabama

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash occurred and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama man. Around 1:38a.m, Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when his vehicle left the roadway. Woodard was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado before striking a tree and being...
SALEM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy