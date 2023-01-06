ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Details On Human Foot Found In Yellowstone Geyser That's Been Linked To Missing 70-Year-Old Los Angeles Man

By Christina Coulter
 3 days ago
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
The Independent

Alaska state trooper killed while trying to scare off pack of wild animals

An Alaska state trooper was killed after being attacked by a muskox outside his home in the state, according to officials.Court services officer Curtis Worland died after trying to scare away a group of the animals from a sled dog kennel at his home near Nome, Alaska.Worland, who had worked in law enforcement for 13 years, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.“He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family, and he will be sorely missed,” Alaska State Troopers said in a Facebook post.  It is not...
NOME, AK
Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother

Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
Fatim Hemraj

In 1997, a 17-year-old girl got ready for bed but by the next morning, she was gone. What happened to Kemberly Ramer?

17-year-old Kemberly Ramer was a popular honor roll student and cheerleader who lived in Opp, Alabama, with her father, Kenny. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida with Kemberly's 19-year-old sister, Kristin. Kemberly played on the women's softball team and she was excited to begin her senior year when she suddenly vanished.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
natureworldnews.com

Next Yellowstone Volcanic Eruption is Overdue, Possibly Magnitude 8 or Higher

(Photo : National Park Service / Wikimedia Commons) Some claim that the next volcanic eruption in Yellowstone is overdue and may occur with an intensity of Magnitude 8 or higher, however, accurate volcanic eruption predictions are still out of reach. Despite being dormant at the moment, the enormous supervolcano that...
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
