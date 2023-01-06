New Details On Human Foot Found In Yellowstone Geyser That's Been Linked To Missing 70-Year-Old Los Angeles Man

Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's GuideCorrie WritingLos Angeles, CA
Nancy Grace helps investigators find missing California woman: 'It's been a horrible ordeal'
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace responded to California investigators who credit her show "Crime Stories" with helping locate then-missing Aeris Hammock.
WREG
Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in car: investigators
(NEXSTAR) – After a human foot was found floating in a hot pool at Yellowstone National Park, investigators uncovered hundreds of dollars in cash and handwritten poems in the missing man’s car, according to new documents released Tuesday. Mystery still surrounds the grisly discovery, however. Rangers found the...
Body of 5-year-old missing since September found in the Yakima River
The body of a 5-year-old child who was reported missing in September has been found in the Yakima River, police said. The Yakima Police Department said Friday that law enforcement officers responded Thursday to the area of Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road after a report that human remains were found in the river.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
Remains of Texas mother who told 911 operator she was being chased through the woods found 3 years later
The remains of a Texas woman who vanished more than three years ago after calling 911 to say that she was being followed were found in a wooded area, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said. Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing on Jan. 10, 2019. In July of...
Alaska state trooper killed while trying to scare off pack of wild animals
An Alaska state trooper was killed after being attacked by a muskox outside his home in the state, according to officials.Court services officer Curtis Worland died after trying to scare away a group of the animals from a sled dog kennel at his home near Nome, Alaska.Worland, who had worked in law enforcement for 13 years, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.“He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family, and he will be sorely missed,” Alaska State Troopers said in a Facebook post. It is not...
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger was addicted to heroin, says former friend as ‘reason for killings’ revealed
A HIGH school friend of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has claimed he had addiction issues and offered a clue as to why he may have committed the crime. The friend of the suspect - who only wished to go by her first name, Bree - spoke to CBS News in the latest episode of 48 Hours, aired on Saturday.
Man reported missing in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park more than 2 months after backcountry trip
James Alan Cattley was reported missing more than two months after he was believed to have gone on a backcountry trip on the Appalachian Trail in the Shenandoah National Park.
A ship that sank mysteriously 86 years ago has resurfaced as Utah's Great Salt Lake continues to dry up
The W.E. Marsh No. 4 sank in Utah's Great Salt Lake in mysterious circumstances in 1936.
Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother
Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
Mystery as US tourist plunges three storeys to his death in front of screaming families at Thai airport
AN American tourist plunged three storeys to his death today in front of horrified families at an airport in Thailand. The 35-year-old, from Utah, fell from the third floor of the Phuket International Airport shortly after 3pm local time. Shocked tourists screamed as he slammed into the ground and lay...
iheart.com
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
Woman Who Vanished in Shark Attack While Snorkeling with Husband Was 'Following Dreams' on Hawaii Trip
The woman who disappeared while snorkeling with her husband in Hawaii earlier this month, which officials have concluded was a "tragic accident" caused by a shark attack, spoke about how she was "following" her dreams just days before tragedy struck. Kristine Allen, a massage therapist and life coach from Bellingham,...
Police Search For Missing Virginia Dad After Family Finds ‘Big Amount Of Blood’ In Abandoned Car
Jose Guerrero vanished under suspicious circumstances from Woodbridge, Virginia on Dec. 21. His abandoned car, reportedly with blood in the backseat, was found less than two miles from his home. Authorities are desperately trying to locate a missing Virginia father whose blood-filled car was found near a wooded area days...
In 1997, a 17-year-old girl got ready for bed but by the next morning, she was gone. What happened to Kemberly Ramer?
17-year-old Kemberly Ramer was a popular honor roll student and cheerleader who lived in Opp, Alabama, with her father, Kenny. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida with Kemberly's 19-year-old sister, Kristin. Kemberly played on the women's softball team and she was excited to begin her senior year when she suddenly vanished.
natureworldnews.com
Next Yellowstone Volcanic Eruption is Overdue, Possibly Magnitude 8 or Higher
(Photo : National Park Service / Wikimedia Commons) Some claim that the next volcanic eruption in Yellowstone is overdue and may occur with an intensity of Magnitude 8 or higher, however, accurate volcanic eruption predictions are still out of reach. Despite being dormant at the moment, the enormous supervolcano that...
Dad of missing college student whose clothes were found scattered next to car wreck slams ‘missteps’ after son vanished
CLOTHES were found scattered near a missing college student's wrecked car in a case that has left his family and investigators stumped. Jason Landry's dad slammed "missteps" in the investigation after Jason's car crashed on a rural road near Luling, Texas. The Texas State University student embarked on a 165-mile...
Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO
A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
