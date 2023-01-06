Read full article on original website
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: DeBrusk, Pastrnak, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a week that spanned from coast to coast for the Boston...
Bruins’ Need to Avoid Pushing ‘Team-Friendly Deal’ With Pastrnak
The biggest negotiations of Don Sweeney’s tenure as general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins are taking place right now. Superstar David Pastrnak is in the final year of his six-year, $40 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $6.67 million and is in line for a significant pay raise. What that pay raise is, remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that he’s going to get his pay somewhere.
Maple Leafs & Timmins Can Benefit From Load-Managing Giordano
The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t really make a big splash in free agency before the season started, but it’s not hard to see who their most valuable signing of the offseason was. After swinging a trade with the Seattle Kraken in March 2022 for defenseman Mark Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell, the team managed to bring back the former on a ridiculously cheap two-year deal worth $800,000 annually. Considering his namesake in the league and the minutes he still plays at his age, it’s safe to say that this is about as heavy a discount as you can get for someone like Giordano.
Jakub Vrana Could Be On Oilers’ Radar, but Shouldn’t Be
The Detroit Red Wings placed Jakub Vrana on waivers on Jan. 3, less than three weeks after he returned to the team after taking part in the NHL/NHLPA’s player assistance program. The 26-year-old went unclaimed and was sent to the Red Wings American Hockey League team in Grand Rapids for a conditioning stint. Despite being unclaimed, there’s no questioning his talent — as per Natural Stat Trick, from 2019-2022 his 1.59 goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 were second in the NHL, behind only Auston Matthews.
Senators’ News & Rumors: Smith, Sanderson, Watson
The Ottawa Senators ran into an in-form Juuse Saros in their latest defeat, a 3-0 setback at the hands of the Nashville Predators. The Finn produced a 38-save performance to shut out D.J. Smith’s side, a result that leaves the Canadian Tire Centre club seventh in the Atlantic Division.
Senators’ Prospect Report: World Juniors Recap
It can’t be very common for an NHL team to have a prospect finish in each place in the top four at the World Junior Championship, but that’s exactly what the Ottawa Senators had in 2023. They had a prospect on the team that finished first, second, third, and fourth at the tournament. Although the Senators’ prospects didn’t catch many headlines, they were big parts of their team’s success and certainly gave the fans much to talk about.
Ex-Maple Leafs Frederik “Goat” Gauthier: Where is He Now?
Using their first-round choice in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs selected 6-foot-5 and 239-pound center Frederik Gauthier from Laval, Quebec. The choice made sense. Gauthier carried size; and in his 2012-13 season in juniors with Rimouski Oceanic, he scored 22 goals and added 38 assists (for 60 points) in 62 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) games.
Edmonton Oilers: 3 Takeaways After 6-3 Loss to L.A. Kings
Having lost three of their past four games heading into a Monday night tilt versus the Los Angeles Kings, the Edmonton Oilers were in desperate need of a win as they are narrowly holding onto the final wild card position in the Western Conference. That desperation failed to show itself, however, as they fell by a 6-3 final.
Islanders’ Nelson Is Hitting on Potential by Becoming an All-Star
Brock Nelson was recently named an All-Star and will represent the New York Islanders in the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida. Ilya Sorokin could also have been selected as one of the best goaltenders in the league, while Mathew Barzal, who leads the team with 41 points (11 goals and 30 assists), might also have received a nomination. That said, Nelson has made his mark and is arguably the most impactful on the Islanders’ roster.
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hildeby Rising Among Swedish Goalies
The Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled in recent years to develop strong goalie depth within the organization. Developing goalies can be a challenging task for any team because it is a position that requires a high level of skill. As well, good ones are notoriously difficult to spot at a young age.
Senators’ Zaitsev Is Trade Bait if DeBrincat Extension Gets Done
On Jan. 1, analyst and insider Kevin Weekes of ESPN, TSN, and the NHL Network reported that the Ottawa Senators are looking to move defenceman Nikita Zaitsev, and they are willing to attach a high draft pick or prospect to make the deal work. Zaitsev has been pushed out of...
3 Maple Leafs Storylines From the 1st Half of 2022-23 Season
It has been a very interesting 2022-23 season for the Toronto Maple Leafs to this point. There were a lot of difficult decisions to be made in the off-season especially at an important position. There were also new depth pieces brought in to try and make the bottom part of the lineup more competitive.
Flames 2022-23 Trade Targets: Scoring Wingers
It is early January, and the Calgary Flames have had a roundabout season up until this point. Recently, the team has seemed to turn a corner as they went 8-4-4 in 16 games during the month of December. This came after a 5-7-3 showing in November and a hot start to the season. Therefore, the team needs to find some consistency and continue the winning trend if they want to earn a playoff spot in what is shaping up to be a tight Western Conference race. The Flames currently occupy a wild card spot, but have their rival Edmonton Oilers, the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, the St. Louis Blues, and Nashville Predators all nipping at their heels.
4 Fun Philadelphia Flyers Facts
The Philadelphia Flyers may not be a part of the Original Six teams that first took on professional hockey, but like many other teams in the league, they hold a rich history full of countless stories, legendary players, and hard-to-forget moments. As the world moves into a new year, let’s...
Lightning Struggle when Hedman Is Out of the Lineup
The fact that the Tampa Bay Lightning have played so well for so long, it is easy to take that success for granted. Every season they are expected to make the playoffs and the team has met—and exceeded—those expectations. One of the players who makes everything he does...
Canadiens Need Ryan Merkley’s Skills But Not His Attitude
Ryan Merkley has asked for a trade from the San Jose Sharks. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff was the first on the story, stating that the Sharks are aiming to honor it. Despite the team having a season that will lead them to a lottery pick, he has solely played in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, where he has 14 assists (six of those on the power play) in 30 games with the San Jose Barracuda. Despite being nearly 0.5 points per game and factoring in on 16 percent of all of the Barracuda goals (88 goals in 35 games) on a weak offensive team.
Senators Prospect Zack Ostapchuk Traded to WHL’s Winnipeg Ice
It has been quite the busy week for Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk, as he won the gold medal with Canada at the World Junior Championship (WJC), and has now been traded to the Winnipeg Ice, who sit in second place in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Ostapchuk currently has 10 goals, 29 points, in 21 games for the Giants, sitting second in points per game on his team.
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Cirelli, Penalties & More
It was not the outcome the Tampa Bay Lightning wanted from their three-game road trip to start the 2023 calendar year. The trip started well, beating the struggling Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Tuesday (Jan. 3), before falling to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday (Jan. 4) on the second of their back-to-back games. The most disappointing game of the road trip came on Friday (Jan. 6), as the Lightning fell to the Winnipeg Jets in a game where they actually outplayed their opponent.
Canadiens’ Prospect Joshua Roy Trending Toward Top-Line Spot
The Montreal Canadiens are in the midst of a rebuild. They are among the bottom teams in the NHL standings once again and are sure to get at least one high draft choice. They could very well have two since they own the Florida Panthers’ first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft as well as their own, and the Panthers are having a surprisingly tough season.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Brodie, Timmins, Tavares & Nylander
The Toronto Maple Leafs completed the series sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night with a convincing 6-2 win. The team got strong performances from the second line of Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and Calle Jarnkrok, while Auston Matthews chipped in his 20th goal of the season. Goalie Matt Murray also rose to the challenge.
