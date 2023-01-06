The Saints came into week 17 with nothing left to play for after they were eliminated last after the Vikings lost to the Packers. With that being said, neither of these teams were taking this as an opportunity to rest their starters as both teams started to play their best football in the last month of the season. This was an opportunity for both teams to build great momentum going into next season. With the stage set, let’s take a look at who shined in the regular season finale.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO