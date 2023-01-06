ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Six Flags deal close after new round of talks over shuttered amusement park

Developers and New Orleans officials have made a breakthrough in talks over the former Six Flags amusement park, more than a year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration selected Bayou Phoenix to build a water park, hotel and sports complex with retail and other amenities. That is welcome news for New Orleans East residents, after the deal looked close to dead late last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

You’ll have to take a number for this king cake

MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
MADISONVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?

Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

New owners give The Avenue Pub's food, drinks and decor a refresh

Taking over a neighborhood institution can be a daunting prospect. But that’s what Blue Oak BBQ founders Ronnie Evans and Philip Moseley and their partners signed up for when they purchased the Avenue Pub from owner Polly Watts last August. The bar at 1732 St. Charles Ave. had been in her family since 1987, and she took over for her dad when he died in 2006, upping the beer offerings substantially in the process, as well as upgrading the food.
WWL-AMFM

Home stretch for recall petition drive

Speaking with WWL’s Newell Normand this morning, Eileen Carter, co-chair of the recall group NoLaToya-dot-org. The drive to recall New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is headed into the home stretch with under 45 days to go.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List

New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans. Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
NEW ORLEANS, LA

