Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisianaTed RiversLouisiana State
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
King Cake and its history with Mardi Gras and New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
Related
Leading discount supermarket chain opens new location in Louisiana
A leading discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi held its grand opening event for its newest Louisiana supermarket location in Metairie.
Local NOLA grocery store sold lottery ticket worth over $3 million
It may not be the big billion-plus dollar prize that’s on tap for tonight, but one lucky local resident is now a millionaire three times over.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Louisiana
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in Louisiana.
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
WDSU
Louisiana Lottery announces winner of $3 million jackpot
NEW ORLEANS — Someone in the New Orleans area is $3 million richer. The Louisiana Lottery says one person won a $3 million jackpot at Lakeview Grocery on Harrison Avenue. The winner has yet to come forward.
NOLA.com
Six Flags deal close after new round of talks over shuttered amusement park
Developers and New Orleans officials have made a breakthrough in talks over the former Six Flags amusement park, more than a year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration selected Bayou Phoenix to build a water park, hotel and sports complex with retail and other amenities. That is welcome news for New Orleans East residents, after the deal looked close to dead late last year.
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
cenlanow.com
You’ll have to take a number for this king cake
MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
Suspect seen lighting merchandise as fire burns in Harvey ROSS department store on Christmas Eve
Authorities in Jefferson Parish are searching for a man accused of setting fire to a department store on the West Bank on Christmas Eve.
cenlanow.com
What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?
Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
NOLA.com
$3.3 million Lotto ticket sold in New Orleans; see where the winning ticket was sold
A lottery ticket worth more than $3 million was sold at a New Orleans grocery store, Louisiana Lottery officials said Monday. The ticket matched all the numbers to win the $3,339,142 jackpot in Saturday's Lotto drawing. It was sold at Lakeview Grocery at 801 Harrison Avenue, officials said. The winning...
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
Report: Thieves steal donut shop ATM
Employees said two armed men got out of the truck and tried to shoot security cameras. The suspects eventually used the truck to remove the cash machine before driving away.
Longtime Metairie school abruptly closes doors
A longtime Metairie prep school will close its doors for good this week, officials told parents on Monday.
NOLA.com
New owners give The Avenue Pub's food, drinks and decor a refresh
Taking over a neighborhood institution can be a daunting prospect. But that’s what Blue Oak BBQ founders Ronnie Evans and Philip Moseley and their partners signed up for when they purchased the Avenue Pub from owner Polly Watts last August. The bar at 1732 St. Charles Ave. had been in her family since 1987, and she took over for her dad when he died in 2006, upping the beer offerings substantially in the process, as well as upgrading the food.
KSLA
WATCH: Thieves crash truck into New Orleans donut shop multiple times, steal ATM
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brazen thieves crashed a truck into a New Orleans donut shop multiple times during an ATM theft, according to police and surveillance video obtained by Fox 8. The New Orleans Police Department says the mayhem began around 4:28 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500...
NOLA.com
These celebrity chefs opening restaurants in Harrah’s as New Orleans casino becomes Caesars
Soon, visitors to Harrah’s New Orleans casino will be able to sample dishes from three high-profile chefs, including one local star, in quick-serve, walk-right-up style. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, baker and “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro and New Orleans chef Nina Compton will each open their own distinct concepts in a new food hall in the casino.
Home stretch for recall petition drive
Speaking with WWL’s Newell Normand this morning, Eileen Carter, co-chair of the recall group NoLaToya-dot-org. The drive to recall New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is headed into the home stretch with under 45 days to go.
Miss Universe Pageant in New Orleans this week
The 71st annual Miss Universe pageant will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday.
KPLC TV
FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List
New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans. Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
Comments / 3