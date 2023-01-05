ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

School zone revamp sparks skepticism in Florida’s 3rd largest district

The big story: Redrawing attendance maps is one of the most difficult tasks to face for school board members. Families often resist change, and walk away feeling unable to sway a process they can see as decided before they get a say. Hillsborough County school district leaders are experiencing such...
New 'Schweet' spot opens in St. Joseph

Jan. 7—While some are starting the new year swearing off desserts, one new sugary spot will be sure to cure your sweet tooth when healthy foods just won't cut it. St. Joseph resident Wendy Lilly hosted a soft opening for Schweetz Candy Co., a new candy shop located at 622 Francis St., ahead of the holidays.
