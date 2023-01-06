Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York School Bus Near Church
Some residents believe Hudson Valley officials need to do better to protect residents. On Friday, Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., there was a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a school bus in Ulster County. Woman Fatally Hit By School Bus In Ulster County, New York. A Kingston City School...
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
‘Premiere’ Hudson Valley Treat Shop Expanding This Winter
As we all know, winter is a time of hibernation and renewal. It allows us to rest and restore during the cooler months. Many of us feel as if we can slow down and be still in the Winter. Some of us may be enjoying the season as we sip...
Oldest Ferry in The US Runs Through This Hudson Valley Area
It's not every day that we think about cruising along in a historic ferry within the Hudson Valley. Some Hudson Valley natives and new residents have been on this ferry before. How Historic Is The Hudson Valley?. It's said that the Hudson River is named after Henry Hudson. He was...
Retrial For New York Man Convicted Of Killing, Raping Hudson Valley Child
A Hudson Valley man convicted of raping and killing a 12-year-old in the Hudson Valley nearly 30 years ago is getting a new trial. Jury selection for the retrial of a Putnam County man allegedly involved in the murder of a 12-year-old girl in 1994 begins this week. Retrial For...
St. Christopher's in New Windsor to provide shelter to 36 undocumented children
NEW WINDSOR − Local nonprofit St. Christopher’s will soon become home to 36 undocumented children, a St. Christopher's spokesperson said. St. Christopher’s, a residential school for students with special needs, will provide shelter, education, health care, vocational training, mental health services and case management to the undocumented minors through a federal program run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to St. Christopher’s spokesperson Dennis Da Costa. ...
talkofthesound.com
Three Appointed as Replacements for Fired New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Commissioners
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) —City Manager Kathleen Gill has filled three of the five open board seats on the New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Board. The appointment of the three new Commissioners comes less than two weeks after the Friday Morning Massacre. On December 30, 2022, outgoing City Manager Charles B. Strome fired the 5 appointed Commissioners in response to a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which was sharply critical of the NRMHA Board.
rew-online.com
$54M Braemar luxury senior residence breaks ground in Montebello, NY
Owner/developers FilBen Group and RSF Partners, general contractor McAlpine Contracting, and designer H2M Architects + Engineers broke ground for Braemar at Montebello, a new 200-resident, 133,675-square foot, four-level luxury assisted living residence located on 6.2 bucolic Lower Hudson Valley acres at 250 Lafayette Avenue in Montebello. The property is close to Harriman State Park in Rockland County and offers breathtaking views of adjacent woods, large private properties, meadows, and rolling hills.
Here's How 2022 Luxury Housing Market In Westchester Compared To Hudson Valley Counties: Report
The 2022 luxury real estate market in the Hudson Valley was not all that different from 2021, with a slight decline in sales in more northern areas, according to a new report. The report, released by the Houlihan Lawrence real estate brokerage on Thursday, Jan. 5, said that luxury real estate sales of $2 million or higher slightly increased in Westchester County compared to 2021, while sales in Putnam and Dutchess Counties stayed largely the same.
warwickadvertiser.com
Preview and thank you from We the People Warwick
Happy New Year from We the People Warwick! We’re kicking off 2023 with some news to share, but first we would like to express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude for the fantastic enthusiasm and continued support we received throughout 2022 and since our founding in 2021. As cliché as it sounds, we would truly not be where we are without you - your participation and shared hope for a bright future keep us going.
warwickadvertiser.com
Greenwood Lake’s ice age
In the mid 19th century, 23rd Street’s Flatiron District was the center of Manhattan, home to theatres, restaurants, parks, and a growing number of hotels with guests who liked their cocktails adorned with ice, a treat for some travelers and an important ingredient for bartenders. As the growth of hotels continued through the turn of the 19th century, larger hotels like the Plaza began to locate in Manhattan’s “country” district, later to become 59th St. and the demand for ice grew, so that hoteliers needed a steady and clean supply of pure ice for their guests. They got that ice from the spring fed waters of Greenwood Lake.
newyorkupstate.com
Actor Gerard Butler spotted enjoying meal at beloved Upstate NY diner
Millbrook, N.Y. — A beloved Upstate New York diner has earned another famous fan. Gerard Butler, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in “300″ and “The Phantom”, snagged a meal last week at Millbrook Diner in the Hudson Valley, reported the Hudson Valley Post. The classic diner is on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, a village in Dutchess County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County tells DEP no more land purchases
CATSKILL – The Greene County Legislature has unanimously adopted a resolution designed to limit the ability of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to purchase more land in the county. The resolution adds Greene County to a petition of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors to request...
Acclaimed Hudson Valley Brewpub Will Reopen ‘For Limited Time’
One of the best places in the Hudson Valley to get amazing pub grub with a pint of beer will be reopening, but not for long. When it comes to comfort food, there's nothing better than those cozy menu items that can be found at a great brewpub. Especially during the cold, winter months in the Hudson Valley, there's something about grabbing a pint with friends and diving into some fish and chips, sharing a charcuterie board or tackling a thick, juicy burger.
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
The 10 Best Bakeries In and Around Orange County, NY
Happy New Year! I know, I know, it's been like 10 days, but that's okay. I am still saying Happy New Year to people when I'm out in public, or if I'm just seeing folks that I hadn't seen since 2022. The holidays may be over, but there is still...
Hudson Valley Mansion Hits Market For First Time in 45 Years
A stunning Hudson Valley mansion that hasn't been on the market since the 1970s is up for sale. Nestled in privacy but within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this historic home was designed by one of the world's most famous architects. The shingle-style mansion is one of only two remaining buildings in Ulster County built by Calvert Vaux. The English-American architect and landscape designer was responsible for creating Central Park with Frederick Olmsted.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County fire services holds Firefighter 1 graduation
CHESTER – An Orange County Firefighter 1 graduation ceremony was held this weekend at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. County Executive Steven Neuhaus was joined at the graduation by District Attorney David Hoovler, Sheriff Paul Arteta, County Clerk Kelly Eskew and Commissioner of Emergency Services Brendan Casey. “I...
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
Polio Detected In Orange County Wastewater For First Time In Weeks
For the first time in weeks, polio has been detected in wastewater in New York. Testing done in December 2022 revealed two new positive samples in Orange County, the Department of Health announced Friday, Jan. 6. Health officials said the samples are genetically linked to the case of paralytic polio...
