Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County. The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh. On Jan. 2, at...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

1 facing charges in Manitowoc shooting

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in Manitowoc early Monday, police say. At about 1:09 a.m., officers were called to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for multiple reports of gunshots. Police found shell casings on the ground. Officers...
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Meth in the mail: Sheboygan man faces federal drug charges

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan man faces federal charges after prosecutors say he conspired to distribute drugs from May 2018 through December 2021. He was busted when he received a package containing meth and fentanyl mailed from Arizona, prosecutors say. Natividad Altamirano Jr. faces two federal charges: conspiracy to distribute/possess...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 9, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Monday January 9, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
94.3 Jack FM

Full Scale Police Response To Shawano Walmart

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons — including a knife and a gun — were involved.
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

wearegreenbay.com

Fox11online.com

Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY Green Bay

Police looking for suspects in shooting at Green Bay apartment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in shots fired at an apartment building early Monday. At about 1:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate “gunfire that had struck and entered” an apartment in the 500 block of S. Fisk Street. A 20-year-old...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Man Convicted in Shooting Near Manitowoc Park

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jordan-Anthony Roberson was convicted Friday for a shooting near a city park last February. Roberson, 18, pleaded no contest to endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, as well as two counts of bail jumping. Sentencing is set for Feb. 20. According to the...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused of Helping Steal a Car

Bail is set at $5,000 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc man for his role in the theft of a car earlier this week. Walter Joseph Megna is charged with Operating a Vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft, both as Party to the Crime, six counts of Felony Bail Jumping, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Kewaunee man jailed with sixth OWI

Michael Reinke of Kewaunee will find himself in front of a judge this week after being pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over Reinke for a moving violation on County Road AB at Cherneyville at approximately 9 p.m. After the trooper noticed that he might have been impaired, Reinke went through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). A blood sample was taken as a result of the arrest. If convicted, it would be Reinke’s sixth OWI offense, with the last coming in 2018.
KEWAUNEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Andy J. Gerow, 36, Sheboygan, bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked on 4/6/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, $150 fine plus costs per count, total $1196.00 to be paid by 2-07-23 or 24 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Misdemeanor.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

