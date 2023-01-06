Read full article on original website
Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
WBAY Green Bay
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 15-year-old girl from Green Bay is charged with being party to first-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say the girl provided fentanyl to a teenager before his death in December. The criminal complaint describes the teen’s grandmother calling first responders on the morning of December 3...
wtaq.com
Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
WBAY Green Bay
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County. The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh. On Jan. 2, at...
WBAY Green Bay
1 facing charges in Manitowoc shooting
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in Manitowoc early Monday, police say. At about 1:09 a.m., officers were called to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for multiple reports of gunshots. Police found shell casings on the ground. Officers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Meth in the mail: Sheboygan man faces federal drug charges
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan man faces federal charges after prosecutors say he conspired to distribute drugs from May 2018 through December 2021. He was busted when he received a package containing meth and fentanyl mailed from Arizona, prosecutors say. Natividad Altamirano Jr. faces two federal charges: conspiracy to distribute/possess...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 9, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Monday January 9, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
94.3 Jack FM
Full Scale Police Response To Shawano Walmart
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons — including a knife and a gun — were involved.
Green Bay officer recognized for suspected child neglect case
GBPD is recognizing one its officers for their quick actions in a suspected child neglect case after a 6-year-old boy was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp during the weekend.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
wearegreenbay.com
One in custody following shooting incident in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning shooting incident in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 9 around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of South 13th Street and Madison for reports of shots fired. Officers checked the area and found shell casings on the ground.
Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Christina Badalamenti was charged Monday with two felony counts of neglecting a child, resulting in no...
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for suspects in shooting at Green Bay apartment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in shots fired at an apartment building early Monday. At about 1:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate “gunfire that had struck and entered” an apartment in the 500 block of S. Fisk Street. A 20-year-old...
94.3 Jack FM
Man Convicted in Shooting Near Manitowoc Park
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jordan-Anthony Roberson was convicted Friday for a shooting near a city park last February. Roberson, 18, pleaded no contest to endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, as well as two counts of bail jumping. Sentencing is set for Feb. 20. According to the...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused of Helping Steal a Car
Bail is set at $5,000 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc man for his role in the theft of a car earlier this week. Walter Joseph Megna is charged with Operating a Vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft, both as Party to the Crime, six counts of Felony Bail Jumping, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County man held on $500,000 bond in alleged hammer attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - correction: This story incorrectly stated that Tyler Stately was out on bond in the case. The story has been updated to reflect that Tyler Stately remains behind bars. We regret the error. A Brown County man is being held on a $500,000 cash bond in...
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee man jailed with sixth OWI
Michael Reinke of Kewaunee will find himself in front of a judge this week after being pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over Reinke for a moving violation on County Road AB at Cherneyville at approximately 9 p.m. After the trooper noticed that he might have been impaired, Reinke went through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). A blood sample was taken as a result of the arrest. If convicted, it would be Reinke’s sixth OWI offense, with the last coming in 2018.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Andy J. Gerow, 36, Sheboygan, bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked on 4/6/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, $150 fine plus costs per count, total $1196.00 to be paid by 2-07-23 or 24 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Misdemeanor.
Fond du Lac police chase: 100+ mph, spike strips used
A 15-year-old girl was among the young people who allegedly fled police in a stolen vehicle before driving over spike strips and getting arrested in the Fond du Lac area overnight.
