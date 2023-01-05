ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

501 Life Magazine presents their first issue of 2023

By Caitrin Assaf
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Today we are joined by Stefanie Brazile, editor and co-owner of 501 Life Magazine to discuss the magazine’s January issue, its first of the new year.

The theme of the January issue is about “central Arkansas lives of legacy.”

501 LIFE Magazine celebrates holiday traditions in December issue

The issue features Artist of the month Judy Pryor Trice who has had a career as a tv, movie and stage actress. Her legacy is entertaining audiences.

Also featured in the issue is Dushun Scarbrough, the director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, and his legacy is to give hope to young people who seem to be destined for failure.

The “pet of the month” is named Butterbean and he’s a social media star.

LITTLE ROCK, AR
