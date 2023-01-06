ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
austincc.edu

Vote now! ACC’s MBPT space nominated for Best Recording Studio in Austin

Cast your ballot now! Austin Community College District (ACC) is a finalist for the 2022/2023 Austin Music Poll by The Austin Chronicle. For the first time, ACC’s Music Business, Performance & Technology (MBPT) studios at the Highland Campus are nominated for Best Recording Studio. Voting is open through midnight...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy