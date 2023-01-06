ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed

Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami. ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?. According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives...
TMZ.com

TLC's Chilli And Matthew Lawrence Officially Dating

Sounds like TLC's Chilli will have a partner when she goes chasin' waterfalls ... because we're told she's officially dating "Boy Meets World" star Matthew Lawrence!. A rep for Chilli tells TMZ ... she and Matthew are in an exclusive relationship, moving past the friend phase just before Thanksgiving. We're...
Reality Tea

Eva Marcille Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia

If you’ve been missing a little dose of Eva Marcille, aka Eva The Diva, she’s back and better than ever. The former America’s Next Top Model winner appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend back in Season 10 before snatching a peach and becoming a full-time Housewife for Seasons 11 and 12. […] The post Eva Marcille Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia appeared first on Reality Tea.
SheKnows

These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up

In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true. Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up. According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were...
papermag.com

Rebecca Black Wants to Peg Pete Davidson

In 2023, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski dating is out, and Rebecca Black pegging Pete Davidson is in. With his most recent relationship rumored to have ended just a week before 2023, one would hope that Davidson’s relationship drama is behind him. But one Twitter user wants Davidson’s dating life to be even more absurd. @planntika tweeted a series of 2023 predictions including a paparazzi picture of Rebecca Black and Pete Davidson.
People

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas with His Whole Family in Epic Photo

Evan Ross and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross share son Ziggy, 2, and daughter Jagger, 7 Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross enjoyed a big family Christmas. On Monday, the couple each shared a fun group shot where they joined Evan's mom, Diana Ross, his siblings, nieces and nephews in a huge holiday family photo. "HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!! 🎄," Evan captioned the shot, where the whole family wears red sweatsuits. The couple was joined by their two children, son Ziggy Blu, 2, whom Evan holds, and daughter Jagger Snow, 7, who poses in...
EW.com

Cate fears taking the plunge in Teen Mom: Family Reunion preview: 'What if my t--s come out?'

If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?. That's the dilemma facing Catelynn Baltierra in this exclusive clip from Teen Mom: Family Reunion. In the season 2 premiere of the spin-off — which brings together cast members from all the Teen Mom seasons for bonding adventures and life coaching from Dr. Cheyenne Bryant — Cate joins fellow moms Maci Bookout, Briana DeJesus, Cheynne Floyd, and Amber Portwood for a bungee-jumping excursion. But getting her up on the platform proves to be a bit of a challenge.
tigerdroppings.com

Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper

Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
WHAS 11

Netflix's hit show 'Wednesday' officially renewed for Season 2

It's official: 'Wednesday' has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The "Addams Family" spinoff starring Jenna Ortega was one of the streaming giant's most popular shows of all time, setting a platform record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series. But with no...

Comments / 0

Community Policy