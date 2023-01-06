ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War

Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
msn.com

Russian Soldiers Killed After Being Lured Out by 'Combat Rabbits'—Ukraine

Ukraine's intelligence agency the SBU has shared video it says shows Ukrainian snipers killing Russian soldiers in a post which appeared to mock Russian claims about Kyiv using bioweapons labs. On its Facebook page, the SBU posted a video captioned "combat rabbits lure orcs into position," using a derogatory term...

