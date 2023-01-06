ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

robi
4d ago

let's face it, the politicians in New mexico stay because of the pension they qualify for after a few years in office. if term limits were implemented not many would stay and become career politicians

jojo avila
4d ago

They never could do the job before.So, hiring more and paying more for to get less professional services.

Harvey Means
4d ago

Then you’re going to get “professional politicians”, which is a problem unto itself.

Related
KCBD

N.M. State Senator to introduce baby box legislation

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Senator David Gallegos is planning to introduce a new piece of legislation that will make baby boxes available throughout New Mexico. Though not the first time Gallegos has proposed the amendment, he announced his intention to reintroduce the legislation after a baby...
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico will send more child support money to families

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is changing the way child support collections are distributed, and officials say the change will result in more money for families in need. The changes could bring millions to families now on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. In the past, some payments that parents made towards child support […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetrators

Recent shootings across Albuquerque have sent a wave of shock and fear throughout New Mexico communities, as bullets pierced the homes or offices of Democratic officials. Fortunately, no one person got injured in these frightening incidents which began at the start of December - sparking an investigation by local and federal authorities to discover if there are links between them all. Chief Harold Medina is determined to get answers for those affected - demonstrating how critically important it is that everyone feels safe within their own home environment no matter their political identity.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
gamblingnews.com

Future of Horse Racing in New Mexico on Regulator’s Agenda

The meeting was held on Thursday and included breeders, parties representing the regulator, lawmakers and other stakeholders involved in horse racing. As reported by the Associated Press, the government body responsible for pari-mutuel horseracing, the New Mexico Racing Commission, held the meeting in Albuquerque. At the meeting, the regulator acknowledged that the horse racing industry has a significant economic impact on the state. According to the Commission, there are many stakeholders involved in the sector from breeders and licensed tracks to families making a living and fans.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico public schools see decline in student enrollment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Student enrollment numbers continue to drop statewide. Amanda Aragon with New Mexico Kids Can — a nonprofit group aiming to improve education said parents want what's best for their children. "Every family in the state of New Mexico would agree that none of our children...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
straightarrownews.com

Border Patrol to resume wall construction in Arizona

The Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction on new sections of the border wall in Southern Arizona this week. The project will fill in four gaps along the Colorado River where Arizona, California and Mexico meet. Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, installed shipping containers in this area. In...
ARIZONA STATE
kunm.org

Let's Talk MAT for people who are incarcerated

Let’s Talk New Mexico 1/12 8am: Medications like methadone and suboxone could help save lives, and increase people’s chances of entering into, or staying in recovery when given to people in prison or jail. Moreover, the department of justice recently released guidance that denying these treatments could be considered a violation of the Americans with Disabilities act. Plus they reduce recidivism, and lower costs. So why is it still so rare to see these medications offered when someone ends up behind bars?
NEW MEXICO STATE
sandovalsignpost.com

Pueblos Start Legal Proceedings to Quantify Their Rio Grande Water Rights

For the first time in 40 years, a stretch of the Middle Rio Grande that flows through Albuquerque surrendered to a blazing hot 100-plus-degree temperatures in late July. As the fifth-longest river in the U.S. went dry and became a collection of puddles, it left an array of aquatic life, some endangered, stranded and hard pressed to find a spot to call home. It also signaled that more rationing of water for farmers is again on the horizon.
TEXAS STATE
errorsofenchantment.com

Report highlights New Mexico’s poor higher education ROI

A new and highly detailed report from Preston Cooper at The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity takes a close look at ROI (return on investment) for higher education degrees in each of the 50 states. The author defines ROI as the amount a student can expect to gain financially...
NEW MEXICO STATE

