Read full article on original website
robi
4d ago
let's face it, the politicians in New mexico stay because of the pension they qualify for after a few years in office. if term limits were implemented not many would stay and become career politicians
Reply(1)
5
jojo avila
4d ago
They never could do the job before.So, hiring more and paying more for to get less professional services.
Reply
4
Harvey Means
4d ago
Then you’re going to get “professional politicians”, which is a problem unto itself.
Reply
4
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com
State will have record $12 billion in revenues when legislature convenes Jan. 17
The Las Cruces Bulletin has published the 2023 Southwest New Mexico Legislative Guide this month. It’s a must have if you’re going to the legislative session that begins Jan. 17, as the guide includes information about Santa Fe, including where you can park near the state capitol during this very busy 60-day budget session.
errorsofenchantment.com
Tipping Point Episode 468: Gas Appliances, Trever, Professional Legislature, Minimum Wage Proposals and more
MLG backs down (at least for now) on getting government employees back to the office. A new report highlights New Mexico’s poor ROI from higher education.
New Mexico representative proposes bill for better treatment of movie extras
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state representative wants to ensure background artists working on New Mexico movie sets are treated better, especially when it comes to getting paid. Movie extras and stand ins work long hours and often in tough conditions to help film a movie. Now as the industry grows in New Mexico, lawmakers may vote […]
krwg.org
NEA-NM President discusses Governor Lujan-Grisham's health care pledge for educators
In her recent inaugural speech, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham pledged to fully fund health care for educators. Scott Brocato spoke with Mary Parr Sanchez, president of the National Education Association New Mexico, about the governor’s pledge and what it will mean for educators.
coloradopolitics.com
Proposal would initiate salaries for New Mexico legislators | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
SANTA FE — Lawmakers in New Mexico — the nation's only unsalaried legislature — are looking for ways instill greater professionalism in their work that could result in a steady paycheck and lengthier legislative calendar. Democratic state State Rep. Joy Garratt of Albuquerque told the Santa Fe...
Lawmakers seek to raise New Mexico’s minimum wage
The state legislature begins its 60-day session on January 17.
Proposed bill: Government responsible for sidewalk repairs instead of New Mexico homeowners
Drive anywhere in the state and you are bound to see them - buckled, cracked, or damaged sidewalks.
KCBD
N.M. State Senator to introduce baby box legislation
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Senator David Gallegos is planning to introduce a new piece of legislation that will make baby boxes available throughout New Mexico. Though not the first time Gallegos has proposed the amendment, he announced his intention to reintroduce the legislation after a baby...
New Mexico will send more child support money to families
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is changing the way child support collections are distributed, and officials say the change will result in more money for families in need. The changes could bring millions to families now on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. In the past, some payments that parents made towards child support […]
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetrators
Recent shootings across Albuquerque have sent a wave of shock and fear throughout New Mexico communities, as bullets pierced the homes or offices of Democratic officials. Fortunately, no one person got injured in these frightening incidents which began at the start of December - sparking an investigation by local and federal authorities to discover if there are links between them all. Chief Harold Medina is determined to get answers for those affected - demonstrating how critically important it is that everyone feels safe within their own home environment no matter their political identity.
gamblingnews.com
Future of Horse Racing in New Mexico on Regulator’s Agenda
The meeting was held on Thursday and included breeders, parties representing the regulator, lawmakers and other stakeholders involved in horse racing. As reported by the Associated Press, the government body responsible for pari-mutuel horseracing, the New Mexico Racing Commission, held the meeting in Albuquerque. At the meeting, the regulator acknowledged that the horse racing industry has a significant economic impact on the state. According to the Commission, there are many stakeholders involved in the sector from breeders and licensed tracks to families making a living and fans.
Local union leaders push back on state’s plan to remove telework for employees
A Union's local branch president said many state workers are confused about the new plan for employees to come back to the office.
KOAT 7
Outgoing New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf reflects on his time in office
Representative Brian Egolf has been speaker of the state house for several years. He sits down with KOAT and reflects on his time in office. Watch the video above for more.
KOAT 7
New Mexico public schools see decline in student enrollment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Student enrollment numbers continue to drop statewide. Amanda Aragon with New Mexico Kids Can — a nonprofit group aiming to improve education said parents want what's best for their children. "Every family in the state of New Mexico would agree that none of our children...
straightarrownews.com
Border Patrol to resume wall construction in Arizona
The Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction on new sections of the border wall in Southern Arizona this week. The project will fill in four gaps along the Colorado River where Arizona, California and Mexico meet. Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, installed shipping containers in this area. In...
kunm.org
Let's Talk MAT for people who are incarcerated
Let’s Talk New Mexico 1/12 8am: Medications like methadone and suboxone could help save lives, and increase people’s chances of entering into, or staying in recovery when given to people in prison or jail. Moreover, the department of justice recently released guidance that denying these treatments could be considered a violation of the Americans with Disabilities act. Plus they reduce recidivism, and lower costs. So why is it still so rare to see these medications offered when someone ends up behind bars?
Bureau of Land Management New Mexico seeks public comment for proposed May 2023 oil and gas lease sale
News Release U.S. Department of the Interior - Bureau of Land Management Consistent with the direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bureau of Land Management New Mexico State Office released an environmental assessment analyzing 45 parcels (10,123.91 acres) for the proposed May 2023 ...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Office Of Broadband Access & Expansion Seeks Public’s Urgent Assistance To Improve Internet Access
Whether it’s buying groceries, participating in a doctor’s appointment, or educating our kids, connectivity is critical to our day-to-day lives. With this in mind, the state Office of Broadband Access and Expansion (OBAE) is sharing an important request with individual state employees and state agencies. There is an...
sandovalsignpost.com
Pueblos Start Legal Proceedings to Quantify Their Rio Grande Water Rights
For the first time in 40 years, a stretch of the Middle Rio Grande that flows through Albuquerque surrendered to a blazing hot 100-plus-degree temperatures in late July. As the fifth-longest river in the U.S. went dry and became a collection of puddles, it left an array of aquatic life, some endangered, stranded and hard pressed to find a spot to call home. It also signaled that more rationing of water for farmers is again on the horizon.
errorsofenchantment.com
Report highlights New Mexico’s poor higher education ROI
A new and highly detailed report from Preston Cooper at The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity takes a close look at ROI (return on investment) for higher education degrees in each of the 50 states. The author defines ROI as the amount a student can expect to gain financially...
Comments / 14