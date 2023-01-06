Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
Brock Purdy Surpasses Patrick Mahomes In A Key Category
The magic carpet ride has continued for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, as he led the team to its 10th straight win on Sunday to close out the regular season with a 13-4 record. The 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was Purdy’s fifth in as many starts, making...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as '23 QB?
The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a number of candidates who could...
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when...
An Emphatic Mike Tomlin Says Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Is The Bonafide QB1 Moving Forward; But Is He The “Franchise QB?”
When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they hoped they’d landed a replacement for their former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, who had walked off into the sunset after the playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans and the organization had plenty of questions entering 2022-23 and Pickett helped answer them. The young quarterback showed poise and leadership helping the team narrowly miss out made the playoffs and show what was required to lead a team through adversity.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson thinks he'll be ready for wild-card game
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seems to be hopeful that he'll be able to play on Wild Card Weekend in an effort to help his team defeat the reigning AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson has been out for the past five games with a knee injury that has been...
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Sends Out Intense Cryptic Tweet After Conclusion Of Disappointing 2022 Campaign
When Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan extended wideout Diontae Johnson last offseason, it was seen as a steal. After some of the contracts that had just been fished out in free agency, particularly Christian Kirk’s four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Johnson’s seemed favorable. Khan was able to sign the team’s No. 1 wide receiver to a two-year, $36.71 million extension.
What's Next for Jameis Winston?
Normally, if an employee loses the top position in a corporation, it would be from poor execution and subpar results — not because the person went on sick leave. In this case, the replacement delivered unsatisfactory results, and uneven performances yet was allowed to keep the job for 14 weeks. It's not an indictment on Andy Dalton, but go figure.
Did Former Steelers QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Praise Rookie George Pickens While Taking A Shot At Chase Claypool?
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Wide Receiver George Pickens wowed the NFL with some of the most amazing catches of the season. Pickens gained notoriety throughout the league for his incredible hands and ability to contort his body to come down in bounds. The rookie made the catch of the year against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the 2022 season. The Steelers’ former quarterback released his latest episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger and sang the rookie phenom’s praises.
Former Jets GM Gives Shocking Draft Advice For The Bears
The Chicago Bears have everyone guessing what the team will do with their first overall draft pick for 2023. While many see this draft class as a quarterback rich draft, fans feel the team won’t draft a quarterback. With the investment they made in Justin Fields in 2020, fans...
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but after the receiver's inability to work out at The Star, the deal, at least for this season, is off the table. Now, another star receiver could be on the Cowboys' radar. Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins...
