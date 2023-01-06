ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

ZLINE recalling gas ranges due to carbon monoxide poisoning concern

WASHINGTON D.C. — ZLINE is recalling their 30 and 36-inch RG gas ranges due to concerns around carbon monoxide emission levels. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the oven of these gas ranges can emit seriously dangerous levels of CO when using them. They say they pose a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning....
The Independent

EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution

The Biden administration is proposing lower limits for a deadly air pollutant, saying tougher standards for soot from tailpipes, smokestacks and wildfires could prevent thousands of premature deaths a year.A proposal released Friday by the Environmental Protection Agency would set maximum levels of 9 to 10 micrograms of fine particle pollution per cubic meter of air, down from 12 micrograms set a decade ago under the Obama administration. The standard for particle pollution, more commonly known as soot, was left unchanged by then-President Donald Trump, who overrode a scientific recommendation for a lower standard in his final days in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
informedinfrastructure.com

Portland Cement Association Regards EPA Proposed Action Involving Particulate Matter Air Quality Standards as Superfluous

Fine Particle Pollution has continuously dropped for decades, and will continue to fall without newly proposed EPA action. The move could also harm progress of infrastructure programs. Washington, D.C. – Portland Cement Association (PCA), which represents the majority of America’s cement manufacturers, opposes the proposed decision from the U.S. Environmental...
WASHINGTON STATE
HealthDay

EPA Proposes Tougher Rules on Air Pollution

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For the first time in a decade, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed strengthening standards on fine soot in the air, a known contributor to serious health issues. Under the new proposal, standards for fine particulate pollution, known as PM 2.5, would...

Comments / 0

Community Policy