ZLINE recalling gas ranges due to carbon monoxide poisoning concern
WASHINGTON D.C. — ZLINE is recalling their 30 and 36-inch RG gas ranges due to concerns around carbon monoxide emission levels. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the oven of these gas ranges can emit seriously dangerous levels of CO when using them. They say they pose a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning....
One in eight cases of asthma in US kids caused by gas stove pollution – study
About one in eight cases of asthma in children in the US is due to the pollution given off by cooking on gas stoves, new research has found, amid moves by Joe Biden’s administration to consider the regulation, or even banning, of gas cookers sales to Americans. Around a...
Gas stove possible cause of asthma in 12.7% American children
A recent study has linked cooking with gas indoors to 12.7% of all childhood asthma cases in the United States. Since the 1800s, gas stoves have been used to cook food in American homes, so they are not new. Over a century after their inception, an estimated 40 million homes...
One Green Planet
Nearly One in Eight Cases of Childhood Asthma Could be Linked to Gas Stoves, New Study Finds
New research shows that gas stoves are a major cause of childhood asthma in the United States, with nearly one in every eight cases possibly attributable to indoor pollutants emitted by gas stoves. Source: CBS Boston/YouTube. Cooking with gas stoves creates nitrogen dioxide and releases tiny airborne particles called PM2.5....
EPA proposes stronger air quality standards to fight pollution
The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday proposed new air quality standards to fight dangerous "fine particle" contamination that has been linked to serious health problems like asthma and heart attacks.
Gas stoves could be making thousands of children in America sick
Flames from a gas stove. Deposit PhotosStaggering asthma numbers add to a growing call to phase out the use of gas stoves in homes.
The US Product Safety Commission Is Considering A Ban On Gas Stoves
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves, given the increasing amount of studies that link the use of gas stoves to health issues — including a new study linked that nearly 13% of current childhood asthma cases in the country to gas stove use.
EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution
The Biden administration is proposing lower limits for a deadly air pollutant, saying tougher standards for soot from tailpipes, smokestacks and wildfires could prevent thousands of premature deaths a year.A proposal released Friday by the Environmental Protection Agency would set maximum levels of 9 to 10 micrograms of fine particle pollution per cubic meter of air, down from 12 micrograms set a decade ago under the Obama administration. The standard for particle pollution, more commonly known as soot, was left unchanged by then-President Donald Trump, who overrode a scientific recommendation for a lower standard in his final days in...
informedinfrastructure.com
Portland Cement Association Regards EPA Proposed Action Involving Particulate Matter Air Quality Standards as Superfluous
Fine Particle Pollution has continuously dropped for decades, and will continue to fall without newly proposed EPA action. The move could also harm progress of infrastructure programs. Washington, D.C. – Portland Cement Association (PCA), which represents the majority of America’s cement manufacturers, opposes the proposed decision from the U.S. Environmental...
EPA Proposes Tougher Rules on Air Pollution
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For the first time in a decade, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed strengthening standards on fine soot in the air, a known contributor to serious health issues. Under the new proposal, standards for fine particulate pollution, known as PM 2.5, would...
EPA’s proposed air pollution standards for soot could save thousands of lives
Late last week, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed tighter limits to one of the country’s most dangerous air pollutants: fine particulate matter, or soot. But while the long-awaited move could save thousands of lives per year, health experts say it’s still not enough. Soot is also known as...
