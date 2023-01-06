Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Worst Reviewed Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Networking For Atlanta Women The ATL Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Aaron Rodgers refusing to give his jersey to Lions rookie had NFL fans speculating about ... retirement?
It was a small moment in the chaos of the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions that eliminated Green Bay from the postseason: Aaron Rodgers was caught on camera being asked something by Lions rookie Jameson Williams. It was, perhaps, a request for Rodgers’ jersey from the...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023
The most likely NFL coaches fired on Black Monday 2023 include an interim headman, two first-year coaches, and a coach with a long contract. The post 4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
Meet the 'real hero' who saved Damar Hamlin's life: Oklahoma-born assistant trainer Denny Kellington
After news circulated that Hamlin was showing signs improvement and was communicating with his teammates, people began searching for the man who began immediately performing CPR.
thecomeback.com
Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason
The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
Erin Andrews Has 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
At the mid-way point of the 2022 NFL season it certainly looked like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would be enjoying the playoffs from their respective couches. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers closed out the seasons strong. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers last weekend.
Danica Patrick Had Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner. Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly an item. Rodgers has had some notable girlfriends in the past, including Danica Patrick. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver...
thecomeback.com
Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans
Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’
Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination
Entering Sunday night’s game, the Green Bay Packers needed only a win to make the playoffs. They were a red-hot team, having won four straight games. Their opponents, the Detroit Lions, had been eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day. On top of that, the game was at Lambeau Field. Everything pointed to a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'
If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat
Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game
If your idea of the perfect “Star-Spangled Banner” performance is a military band standing in formation, you were probably disappointed Saturday night. Everyone else seemed to immensely enjoy the national anthem before the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville musician Paul Mane performed a unique version of the anthem on a custom-made, stars-and-stripes electric Read more... The post NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0