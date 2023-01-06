ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Liberty, IA

KCJJ

New retailer at Iowa City Marketplace confirmed by mall owner

The Iowa City Marketplace has officially confirmed that a new national retailer will be moving in to the former Lucky’s Market location this year. The Gazette reports that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet bills itself as the country’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise. They sell an ever-changing inventory consisting of items like housewares, electronics, home improvement items, books and toys.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has Reopened at Its New Location

Back in late November, word got out that Mamacita Taco Bar, a newer Cedar Rapids restaurant, would be closing its doors. The good news was that the closure was only temporary. The 1st Avenue restaurant decided to relocate to a bigger space on another side of town, and that new location is now open for business!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday. It happened in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue southwest at around 4:42 p.m. Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire coming through the roof from around a brick...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Another Semi Rollover in Delaware

Another semi rolled over in Delaware on Monday – at the same intersection as last week’s accident. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened Monday morning at Highway 38 and Main Street when the driver was trying to negotiate the corner. The State Patrol says the City of...
DELAWARE, IA
KCRG.com

Ingredion workers start sixth month of strike

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - January marks the start of six months of striking for around 130 Ingredion employees in Cedar Rapids. “It’s been very frustrating,” Jeff Blazek, a maintenance mechanic at Ingredion, said. “I have two grandsons, and it was hard for me not to be able to get them decent gifts.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

One Person Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids

For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
superhits106.com

Woman Sentenced For Participating in Large Fight

A woman was sentenced to probation for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of assault. Hall was among five people arrested in connection with a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main in Dubuque. Dubuque residents 21 year old Ciane Dominguez, 20 year old Jashonna Vaughn, 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter, and 32 year old Cartrice Carpenter were also arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident. Dominguez since has pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 60 days in jail for that conviction and violating her probation. The other three women have pleaded not guilty.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

I-80 crash leaves two dead

Governor Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address. Jury selection to begin in trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Jury selection is set to begin *today for the trial...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
northlibertyiowa.org

North Liberty Police Department Announced Two Promotions

Two members of North Liberty’s Police Department, Rueben Ross and Casey Wood, recently participated in a pinning ceremony to honor their recent promotions. Lieutenant Rueben Ross will serve as the department’s first Administrative Lieutenant, responsible for the department’s four investigators as well as overseeing department training requirements, new hire backgrounds and onboarding, community outreach efforts and records. Ross started his law enforcement career in 2007. He moved to take a position with North Liberty Police Department in 2012, where he has worked patrol, investigations and was a night supervisor for the past five years. Ross has a master’s degree in policing management and has served in a variety of training roles, including as a field training officer, and an ALICE instructor.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant

Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Cross Park Place resident accused of threatening another resident with a knife

A resident of Cross Park Place faces charges that he threatened another resident with a knife. Iowa City Police report 63-year-old Russel Weston was speaking to two other residents in the lobby of the Cross Park Avenue facility just after 5am Saturday when Weston became upset. He then reportedly walked across the lobby toward one of the two while opening a pocket knife that had been in a sheath on his belt. Police say Weston then began slashing the air in front of the woman while saying he was going to slash her throat and kill her.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Goose Lake man charged with running over his girlfriend, killing her, during an argument in Bettendorf in February has pleaded guilty. Scott County court records show Logan P. Voss, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and operating while under influence-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCJJ

Intoxicated transient accused of mooning police after trying to pass out alcohol to Shelter House residents

A transient faces charges that he mooned Iowa City Police who responded to reports that he was intoxicated and trying to provide alcohol to residents at Shelter House. Officers were called to the Southgate Avenue shelter just before 11:45pm on September 29th for a report of 30-year-old Jeffrey Jimenez Morales trespassing on the property. Witnesses say he was attempting to give alcohol to the residents.
IOWA CITY, IA

