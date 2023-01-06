Read full article on original website
voiceofmuscatine.com
Love’s Travel Stop opens January 19 in Muscatine; Chamber to hold ribbon cutting
Join the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Love’s Travel Stops to celebrate the Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of Love’s Travel Stops in Muscatine!. The ribbon cutting will take place at noon on Thursday, January 19th at 2417 Grandview Ave in Muscatine, followed by...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cedar Rapids.
KCJJ
New retailer at Iowa City Marketplace confirmed by mall owner
The Iowa City Marketplace has officially confirmed that a new national retailer will be moving in to the former Lucky’s Market location this year. The Gazette reports that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet bills itself as the country’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise. They sell an ever-changing inventory consisting of items like housewares, electronics, home improvement items, books and toys.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has Reopened at Its New Location
Back in late November, word got out that Mamacita Taco Bar, a newer Cedar Rapids restaurant, would be closing its doors. The good news was that the closure was only temporary. The 1st Avenue restaurant decided to relocate to a bigger space on another side of town, and that new location is now open for business!
Victims of multi-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa identified
The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday. It happened in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue southwest at around 4:42 p.m. Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire coming through the roof from around a brick...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Another Semi Rollover in Delaware
Another semi rolled over in Delaware on Monday – at the same intersection as last week’s accident. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened Monday morning at Highway 38 and Main Street when the driver was trying to negotiate the corner. The State Patrol says the City of...
KCRG.com
Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst
We talked with a medical professional at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s about how people can differentiate a stomach ache from an appendix issue. Investigators believe a handful of cars lost control in that area and crashed, prompting the chain reaction crash that also involved 9 semi trucks.
KCRG.com
Ingredion workers start sixth month of strike
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - January marks the start of six months of striking for around 130 Ingredion employees in Cedar Rapids. “It’s been very frustrating,” Jeff Blazek, a maintenance mechanic at Ingredion, said. “I have two grandsons, and it was hard for me not to be able to get them decent gifts.”
Plans Call for $103 Million Expansion of Cedar Rapids Facility
A Cedar Rapids facility that employs 240 people has plans to add another building in a project that would cost approximately $103 million. It would also add a handful of full-time positions that would meet the high-quality wage threshold. According to an agenda item from today's Cedar Rapids City Council...
One Person Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids
For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
superhits106.com
Woman Sentenced For Participating in Large Fight
A woman was sentenced to probation for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of assault. Hall was among five people arrested in connection with a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main in Dubuque. Dubuque residents 21 year old Ciane Dominguez, 20 year old Jashonna Vaughn, 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter, and 32 year old Cartrice Carpenter were also arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident. Dominguez since has pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 60 days in jail for that conviction and violating her probation. The other three women have pleaded not guilty.
KCRG.com
I-80 crash leaves two dead
Governor Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address. Jury selection to begin in trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Jury selection is set to begin *today for the trial...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids School District Schedules Makeup Day for Ice Closure
(Cesar Rapids, IA) - - Cedar Rapids Community School District is scheduling a makeup day on Monday February 27. In a Tweet Friday, the district says any additional snow days will be made up by adding makeup days at the end of the school year. Cedar Rapids students are off...
northlibertyiowa.org
North Liberty Police Department Announced Two Promotions
Two members of North Liberty’s Police Department, Rueben Ross and Casey Wood, recently participated in a pinning ceremony to honor their recent promotions. Lieutenant Rueben Ross will serve as the department’s first Administrative Lieutenant, responsible for the department’s four investigators as well as overseeing department training requirements, new hire backgrounds and onboarding, community outreach efforts and records. Ross started his law enforcement career in 2007. He moved to take a position with North Liberty Police Department in 2012, where he has worked patrol, investigations and was a night supervisor for the past five years. Ross has a master’s degree in policing management and has served in a variety of training roles, including as a field training officer, and an ALICE instructor.
KCRG.com
Jury selection to begin in trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday ahead of the trial for a Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his family in June 2021. Alexander Jackson, 22, is charged with three counts of first degree murder. Police said Jackson shot and killed both his parents...
Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
KCJJ
Cross Park Place resident accused of threatening another resident with a knife
A resident of Cross Park Place faces charges that he threatened another resident with a knife. Iowa City Police report 63-year-old Russel Weston was speaking to two other residents in the lobby of the Cross Park Avenue facility just after 5am Saturday when Weston became upset. He then reportedly walked across the lobby toward one of the two while opening a pocket knife that had been in a sheath on his belt. Police say Weston then began slashing the air in front of the woman while saying he was going to slash her throat and kill her.
KWQC
Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Goose Lake man charged with running over his girlfriend, killing her, during an argument in Bettendorf in February has pleaded guilty. Scott County court records show Logan P. Voss, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and operating while under influence-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
KCJJ
Intoxicated transient accused of mooning police after trying to pass out alcohol to Shelter House residents
A transient faces charges that he mooned Iowa City Police who responded to reports that he was intoxicated and trying to provide alcohol to residents at Shelter House. Officers were called to the Southgate Avenue shelter just before 11:45pm on September 29th for a report of 30-year-old Jeffrey Jimenez Morales trespassing on the property. Witnesses say he was attempting to give alcohol to the residents.
