Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
154% increase in vegan meals on Emirates flights – A Luxury Travel Blog
From its UK origins in 2014, the concept of ‘Veganuary’, a month-long initiative promoting the vegan diet, has continued to garner interest amongst the general population. In fact, Emirates has noted a 154% increase in vegan meals served onboard between 2021 and 2022, with over 280,000 plant-based meals consumed in the past year.
techaiapp.com
U.S. Bitcoin Miner Increased Its Annual BTC Production By 200% In 2022
Cleanspark, a publicly traded bitcoin miner based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has announced their December 2022 bitcoin mining update, in addition to comments from the CEO reflecting on 2022. “Among our many accomplishments this year, I’m most proud of increasing our annual bitcoin production by over 200% as we expanded...
techaiapp.com
U.S. Seniors Bearing Brunt of COVID Wave – Is Help Coming?
Jan. 10, 2023 – It might appear that we’re back to some semblance of “normal” at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic. But many people remain at higher risk for serious outcomes like hospitalization and death, especially older Americans. Legula Estiloz was diagnosed with COVID-19 at...
Comments / 0