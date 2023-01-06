Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Unique Hotel Wellness Experiences to Try in 2023
From gratitude rituals to soul readings, Palmaïa the House of AïA takes guests on a journey of inner exploration and connection with nature. Located in the heart of Mexico’s Riviera Maya, the barefoot wellness resort offers a curated series of holistic and transformative activities as part of its Architects of Life program led by an in-house personal growth guide. Experiences range from cacao ceremonies, gong baths, mantras, shaman talks and meditation. Talk with the Shaman sessions take place underneath the shade of the towering Psychedelic Mushroom and are led by resident Shaman, Balder.
techaiapp.com
Best of Hotels, Hospitality & Wellness Interiors 2022
As we take some time on our annual break to recharge and plan the year ahead, we’ve compiled our favourite articles from 2022 for you to explore. Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated spatial category this year has been Hospitality. Always a favourite at Yellowtrace, we marvel at how these carefully planned spaces create pitch perfect moods while meeting the demands of both the staff and the patrons. Some are soft and feminine, others are raw and industrial, moody and masculine and some are just straight up bonkers—but they all transport us to another place and capture a certain vibe you can’t recreate at home.
techaiapp.com
Pursuitist Q&A with Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of St. Regis Maldives Resort – Pursuitist
St. Regis Maldives is one of several Marriott Bonvoy brands in the Maldives drawing visitors from around the globe. Marriott Bonvoy counts 30 brands within its portfolio, but St. Regis is one of its most historic and traditional. General Manager Vincent Pauchon explains what makes St. Regis Maldives unique while also explaining how traditional brand touches are not lost, even in the middle of the Indian Ocean.
Comments / 0