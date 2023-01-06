As we take some time on our annual break to recharge and plan the year ahead, we’ve compiled our favourite articles from 2022 for you to explore. Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated spatial category this year has been Hospitality. Always a favourite at Yellowtrace, we marvel at how these carefully planned spaces create pitch perfect moods while meeting the demands of both the staff and the patrons. Some are soft and feminine, others are raw and industrial, moody and masculine and some are just straight up bonkers—but they all transport us to another place and capture a certain vibe you can’t recreate at home.

