Los Angeles, CA

grimygoods.com

What We Love About BeachLife Music Fest Aside From the Awesome Lineup

Southern California’s quintensential music festival, BeachLife, returns in 2023 with a strong lineup ready to pleasure the masses. This year’s BeachLife festival lineup features So Cal’s very own, Gwen Stefani, along with fellow festival headliners The Black Keys and The Black Crows. Also on the lineup and acts we highly recommend you catch are: Pixies, Modest Mouse, Tegan and Sara, Band of Horses, The Head and the Heart, Mavis Staples, and more. You can view the entire BeachLife lineup via the official lineup poster above.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Daily Northwestern

Miss Asia USA 2023 Ariana Pineda finds footing on stage and campus

High heels and glamor aren’t for everyone, but the shoe fits McCormick sophomore Ariana Pineda, winner of Miss Asia USA 2023 in the eponymous pageant in November. Pineda, a Pasadena, California native, joined Miss Asia USA in the summer of 2022. She flew to Los Angeles from Evanston almost every week starting Fall Quarter for gown fittings, training and rehearsals.
PASADENA, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [1-8-2023]

Should be a cloudy (but hopefully rain free) Sunday in Los Angeles. How are you going to spend it?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (January 8) in L.A. followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you have a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

California Strawberry Festival Will Bloom Again After Three Years Off

A STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE? This gorgeous gateau generally takes around 20 to 25 minutes to bake, depending on the number of layers or any offbeat ingredients you incorporate. A strawberry tart takes about the same amount of time, though if you go with a graham cracker crust, you might want to need to let it sit a bit longer. And strawberry ice cream? That's going to need to stay in the freezer for a good long while to truly gel. But whipping up the perfect strawberry festival, one that includes games, a carnival, contests, and all sorts of succulent treats to try, isn't quite as simple as popping a pan in the oven; there is plenty to ponder before announcing the dates and details. And after a three-year hiatus, starting in 2020, one of the best-known strawberry festivals is finally ready for serving again, and in a whole new location, too.
OXNARD, CA
CNN

Massive California storm brings flooding and triggers evacuations

Large sinkhole opens up across a road in Los Angeles County, swallowing at least 2 cars. A large sinkhole opened up in Los Angeles' Chatsworth neighborhood, cutting across a road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a Monday statement. Images from the scene showed at least two cars swallowed in the massive hole.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Family ID hiker who fell to her death on Mt.Baldy

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. – A hiker who fell to her death Jan. 8 while hiking on Mt. Baldy has been identified by her family. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was identified as the deceased. She leaves behind four children. “Many know her as the dancing hiking queen or hiker for life....
MOUNT BALDY, CA
KTLA

Live updates: Storm delivers heavy rain to Southern California

A powerful winter storm is drenching Southern California this week. Tuesday was expected to bring even more rain to the region, causing flooding and mudflow concerns, particularly in recent burn areas. Follow KTLA’s live team coverage on how the storm is affecting Southern California residents and commuters. 8:20 a.m.: Photographers across California have captured the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Smithonian

California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks

Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54

LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
LOS ANGELES, CA

