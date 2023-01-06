Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
grimygoods.com
What We Love About BeachLife Music Fest Aside From the Awesome Lineup
Southern California’s quintensential music festival, BeachLife, returns in 2023 with a strong lineup ready to pleasure the masses. This year’s BeachLife festival lineup features So Cal’s very own, Gwen Stefani, along with fellow festival headliners The Black Keys and The Black Crows. Also on the lineup and acts we highly recommend you catch are: Pixies, Modest Mouse, Tegan and Sara, Band of Horses, The Head and the Heart, Mavis Staples, and more. You can view the entire BeachLife lineup via the official lineup poster above.
Rare sighting of snowy owl draws thousands to California suburb
"You're thinking to yourself that it couldn't possibly be real, and then it swivels its head."
Daily Northwestern
Miss Asia USA 2023 Ariana Pineda finds footing on stage and campus
High heels and glamor aren’t for everyone, but the shoe fits McCormick sophomore Ariana Pineda, winner of Miss Asia USA 2023 in the eponymous pageant in November. Pineda, a Pasadena, California native, joined Miss Asia USA in the summer of 2022. She flew to Los Angeles from Evanston almost every week starting Fall Quarter for gown fittings, training and rehearsals.
Phys.org
Why is drought-weary Los Angeles letting stormwater flow into the Pacific Ocean?
The Los Angeles River roared to life this week as a series of powerful storms moved through the Southland. In Long Beach, 3 feet of water shut down the 710 Freeway in both directions, while flooding in the San Fernando Valley forced the closure of the Sepulveda Basin. It was...
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [1-8-2023]
Should be a cloudy (but hopefully rain free) Sunday in Los Angeles. How are you going to spend it?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (January 8) in L.A. followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you have a good one!
Ten Amazing Thai Noodle Places In L.A. That Go Beyond Pad Thai
The breadth and diversity of Thai noodle dishes extends far beyond your typical pad thai. Thankfully, we live in Los Angeles, home to the largest concentration of Thai people outside of Asia. Thai Town in Hollywood was the first such designated neighborhood in the U.S. Whether you’re looking for a...
NBC Los Angeles
California Strawberry Festival Will Bloom Again After Three Years Off
A STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE? This gorgeous gateau generally takes around 20 to 25 minutes to bake, depending on the number of layers or any offbeat ingredients you incorporate. A strawberry tart takes about the same amount of time, though if you go with a graham cracker crust, you might want to need to let it sit a bit longer. And strawberry ice cream? That's going to need to stay in the freezer for a good long while to truly gel. But whipping up the perfect strawberry festival, one that includes games, a carnival, contests, and all sorts of succulent treats to try, isn't quite as simple as popping a pan in the oven; there is plenty to ponder before announcing the dates and details. And after a three-year hiatus, starting in 2020, one of the best-known strawberry festivals is finally ready for serving again, and in a whole new location, too.
kcrw.com
Amid more rain, how is LA trying to protect people living on the streets?
This week’s storm is expected to be worse than last week, moving more slowly and dumping more rain, with flood watches issued for California’s mountains, coast, valley, and inland. The state is scrambling to help unhoused residents. When it rains, the LA Homeless Service Authority and the LA...
Massive California storm brings flooding and triggers evacuations
Large sinkhole opens up across a road in Los Angeles County, swallowing at least 2 cars. A large sinkhole opened up in Los Angeles' Chatsworth neighborhood, cutting across a road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a Monday statement. Images from the scene showed at least two cars swallowed in the massive hole.
Headlines: Union Station Tunnels Flooded In Ankle-Deep Water; Egg Shortage in L.A. Continues
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —DTLA: A Union Station pedestrian tunnel was flooded with ankle-deep water due to rains. To get from one end...
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's Guide
Los Angeles is a food lover's paradise, with a diverse range of cuisines and culinary influences from around the world. Here are eight delicious foods that you can find in LA:
2urbangirls.com
Family ID hiker who fell to her death on Mt.Baldy
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. – A hiker who fell to her death Jan. 8 while hiking on Mt. Baldy has been identified by her family. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was identified as the deceased. She leaves behind four children. “Many know her as the dancing hiking queen or hiker for life....
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
‘Big rock!’: Boulder closes Malibu Canyon Road; rockslides close other streets
A boulder in the roadway has closed Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu Tuesday morning. The road is closed between Civic Center and Piuma Way due to the “Big rock!” just north of the tunnel, Los Angeles County Public Works said on Twitter. An image shared by Public Works […]
I've lived in Los Angeles for 4 years. Here are 10 things tourists should skip and what they should do instead.
Travelers should think twice before they visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame, take a tour of celebrities' neighborhoods, or spend a day at Disneyland.
thelosangelesbeat.com
watt’s picture of the week – sunday, january 8, 2023
This entry was posted in Photo Essays and tagged 1950 ford, 2023, car clubs, cruising, ford, let's cruise, Mike Watt, old cars, San Pedro. Bookmark the permalink.
Live updates: Storm delivers heavy rain to Southern California
A powerful winter storm is drenching Southern California this week. Tuesday was expected to bring even more rain to the region, causing flooding and mudflow concerns, particularly in recent burn areas. Follow KTLA’s live team coverage on how the storm is affecting Southern California residents and commuters. 8:20 a.m.: Photographers across California have captured the […]
Smithonian
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks
Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
foxla.com
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54
LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Breakwall surfers, photographed from the Hermosa Beach pier
Photographer Mike Balzer planned to shoot surfers in Hermosa Beach Friday morning, Jan. 6. So he went to the Hermosa Pier. But instead of shooting Hermosa surfers, he shot surfers at the Redondo Beach Breakwall, three-quarters of a mile south of the Hermosa pier.
