Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Gwyneth Paltrow recalls '90s nightlife before social media: 'You could do cocaine and not get caught'
"Shakespeare in Love" star reflected on being famous in the 90s during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and was joined by celebrity friend Hilary Swank.
BET
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF—See The Jaw-Dropping Diamond Ring The Rapper Purchased Last Year! [Report]
NBA Youngboy (born Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly off the market! According to The Shade Room, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in Utah on Saturday (Jan. 7). At this time, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the news. However, the media outlet confirmed they reviewed the couple’s...
Kanye West’s Ex-Business Manager Pleads With Judge For Extra Time To Track Down Disgraced Ex-Billionaire In $4.5 Million Battle, Hours After Mogul Was Spotted In Beverly Hills
Kanye West’s ex-business manager Thomas St. John has rushed back to the court pleading for three more months to try and serve the disgraced musician with his $4.5 million lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, St. John was in court this week asking for another extension on service. In December, St. John sued West accusing him of breaching an agreement they had. The business manager said he was hired in March 2022 by West who agreed to pay him a monthly fee of $300k for his work. However, St. John said he was only paid...
Comments / 0