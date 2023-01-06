Read full article on original website
3rd arrest made in Dinuba convenience store armed robbery
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies have made another arrest in a Dinuba convenience store armed robbery. Detectives say they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Laschanzky of Corcoran, after serving a search warrant at his home Saturday where they found clothing that linked him to Tuesday’s robbery. According to investigators with the Tulare Area Gang […]
Man arrested in rooftop standoff pleads no contest to assault charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who armed himself with a machete and threw rocks at vehicles after climbing to the roof of a downtown Bakersfield pharmacy has pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge. Raymond Valenzuela, 45, pleaded not contest Friday to assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun. He’s scheduled […]
Trial scheduled in 2018 alleged DUI crash that seriously injured 2 children
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early on Christmas morning 2018, a car driven by an alleged drunken driver hit an SUV carrying five people. Two children were thrown through the rear window and suffered serious injuries. Four Christmases later, Mark Gallegos, who admitted drinking before getting behind the wheel and to running from the crash scene, […]
Armed robbery suspects arrested following stolen car crash in Tulare County
Tulare County Sheriff's deputies have made two arrests connected to an armed robbery and car crash involving a stolen car.
Shafter police make weapons, drug arrests to start new year
The Shafter Police Department made two arrests in the last week involving drugs and weapons. On New Year's Eve at 11:03 p.m, a Police Department officer made a traffic stop in the 300. block of Jackson Avenue for a vehicle code violation. A search of the vehicle was conducted and.
Man pleads no contest to murder in Delano prison slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A case filed nearly seven years ago has reached a resolution after a man pleaded no contest Friday to first-degree murder in the death of his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison. Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, has a sentencing hearing scheduled Feb. 2 after pleading no contest to killing Gustavo Vital, […]
16-year-old killed, two other minors injured in Tulare County shooting
Dinuba police say two minors are injured and one is dead following a shooting at Dickey Parks.
2 plead not guilty in Coffee Road robbery where victim was pepper-sprayed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two of three people charged with pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Friday. Angel Vasquez Martinez, 29, and Amber Arlene Lindley, 23, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree robbery, assault with a caustic chemical and receiving stolen property. A third defendant, Manuel Sanchez, 41, is […]
BPD: Man arrested for murder in deadly assault of Superior Grocers worker
KCSO search for Goodwill burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is soliciting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted for robbery, according to a release from the KCSO. On Nov. 15, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an unidentified white male entered the Goodwill store located at 1100 Olive Dr. in Oildale. Officials said the suspect brandished a […]
Neighborhood shaken by double homicide in southeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Southeast Bakersfield after the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at around 5 a.m. Friday. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, and two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked residents in surrounding […]
WATCH: Employee steals Delano hotel safe, deputies say
DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a safe belonging from a hotel where he was an employee, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to the authorities, on Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano […]
1 dead after vehicle and pedestrian crash Friday night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian collision in Central Bakersfield Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. near Golden State Avenue and O Street, according to CHP. The coroner’s office will release the person’s identity at a […]
2 charged with murder in July stabbing death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been charged with murder and robbery in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in July north of Arvin. Jose Luis Barraza, 29, and Ramon Moreno, 26, are accused of killing Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco. His body was found July 22 […]
Woman pleads not guilty to providing fentanyl to teen who died
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lisa Woolley has an angel tattooed on her right arm with her daughter’s name, date of birth and the date of her death just weeks after her 16th birthday. The ink used contains her daughter’s ashes. Fentanyl killed her daughter, Lisa Woolley said, but the tattoo ensures the teen will always […]
Bakersfield PD ask for help to locate missing 14-year-old girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 14-year-old girl reported missing Saturday out of central Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department officials said Mary Louise Weathers, 14, was reported missing and was last seen sometime on Jan. 7 in the 900 block of H Street. Weathers is considered at-risk because she has […]
TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house near Avenue 310 and Road 72 in Goshen. She left on a black and white BMX-style bike with red […]
KCSO: 4 stole money, jewelry and guns from northwest Bakersfield home
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four burglary suspects accused of stealing jewelry, money and eight firearms from a northwest Bakersfield home. Four men went to a house Nov. 5 near Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway and forced open a safe and took the items, the KCSO said in a news release. They were driving a new, dark gray SUV similar to a Ford Explorer, the news release stated.
Man who has served 30 years for murder seeks release
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In October 1992, the body of Verlin Mitchell was found on his bed. He’d been bound, shot in the head and his neck was broken, either from being hit with something or being “stomped on,” court records say. Ricky Marsden Mitchell — no relation to Verlin Mitchell — and three others […]
