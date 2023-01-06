Read full article on original website
Related
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?
Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
MedicalXpress
Endocarditis in patients with cocaine or opioid use disorder increased markedly from 2011 to 2022
The incidence rate of infective endocarditis—a rare but often fatal inflammation of the heart valves—among patients with cocaine use disorder or opioid use disorder increased from 2011 to 2022, with the steepest increase occurring from 2021 to 2022, a new study reports. Study findings contribute to expanding evidence of endocarditis as a significant and growing health concern for people who inject drugs, and further demonstrate that this risk has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
verywellmind.com
What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?
The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
The Link Between Alcohol Withdrawal and Mental Health Issues
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve experienced first hand how alcohol abuse can truly mess with mental health. I have seen this with patients as well as myself. And the most bizarre part of this is that you’d think I’d know how alcohol impacts mental health given that I practiced mental health nursing for decades. The truth is, there hasn’t been a ton of research on this topic, or if there is, the findings are not readily shared with the general public.
Newborn Florida baby is dumped in child 'safe haven box' for first time since it was installed
A newborn baby was deposited in a 'baby box' in Florida - the only one in the state that allows parents to anonymously hand over an unwanted newborn.
Many Turn to Weed to Ease Chronic Pain in States Where It's Legal
People using cannabis to treat chronic pain tend to cut their use of other painkillers, including prescription opioids. Chronic pain patients said that their use of opioids and other prescription painkillers declines by half when they use medical marijuana. However, they are also more likely to eschew non-drug pain management...
KTEN.com
The Link Between Emotional Trauma and Addiction
Originally Posted On: https://stairwayrecovery.com/blog/trauma-and-addiction/. Does emotional trauma lead to addiction and substance use? If you are someone who has a heightened sense of your emotions due to trauma, it may seem as if life is a desolate desert island beach that stretches on and on. Many times, people are able to find that rescue boat that brings them to safety as they cope with the undulating waves of life’s ups and downs. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to see the rainbow on the other side of the storm of trauma that looms just offshore. That perpetual feeling like nothing will ever change or improve can wash over you, and regardless of the support system you have, you may feel like you will simply never leave that island.
TODAY.com
Clinics offer ketamine to treat depression
A growing number of studies have found that ketamine, an illegal street drug known for its psychedelic effects, used off label can be effective for people with treatment-resistant depression. While some people have seen benefits, some doctors are worried it's too unregulated. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY.Jan. 4, 2023.
A new treatment could slow the spread of diabetes
(WTAJ)– About two million Americans have type 1 diabetes, once called insulin-dependent or juvenile diabetes, and the number of cases is rising. The FDA recently approved a drug to delay the onset of symptoms for people at high-risk. From an early age, Anna Fergusson saw how type one diabetes affected her older sister, Kate. “I […]
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: New medicine could help kick vaping and nicotine addiction
BOSTON, Mass. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 5.6 million American adults vape, using an electronic device to inhale nicotine and flavored vapors. And much like cigarette smoking, for some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. Researchers are now conducting a clinical trial of a plant-based product that has been tested on cigarette smokers to see if it helps people hooked on vaping.
scitechdaily.com
Insomnia Medications Show Promise in Fighting Drug and Alcohol Addiction
A study conducted by Rutgers University found that changes in the brain can lead to a desire for drugs and demonstrated how certain insomnia medications may be able to prevent this behavior. Researchers at Rutgers University have discovered a potential biological process for drug and alcohol addiction and believe that...
verywellmind.com
Signs of Trauma in Children
Childhood trauma is a disturbing event experienced by a child that is perceived as life-threatening, violent, and/or dangerous. Trauma causes fear and significant psychological, physical, or emotional harm. The traumatic event can be a one-time occurrence like a car accident, the death of a loved one, or a natural disaster such as an earthquake or hurricane. The traumatic experience can also be ongoing such as being a victim of physical or sexual abuse, neglect, racism, or bullying or living in an unstable neighborhood.
Healthline
Pain Medications and Kidney Health
NSAIDs can pose a risk to your kidney health. But while acetaminophen may be safer, all pain medications should be taken with a doctor’s supervision if you have kidney disease. It’s almost a reflex: You have an ache or pain, so you reach for an over-the-counter (OTC) pain medication....
This is how physician-assisted suicide kills us all | Opinion
“My body, my choice!” is a well-known cultural epithet that has championed the idea of human autonomy in relation to ethics. As one scans the horizon of ethical decisions facing Pennsylvania residents, one cannot help but be uneasy at this phrase being applied to physician-assisted suicide. At the moment, euthanasia is illegal in all 50 states, but physician-assisted suicide, its kissing cousin, is legal in 10 U.S. jurisdictions and is being considered in the Pennsylvania Senate via SB405, the “End of Life Option Act.” As one considers the phrase "my body, my choice,” we soon arrive at a worrying conclusion....
NIH Director's Blog
The Teen Brain: 7 Things to Know
1. The brain reaches its biggest size in early adolescence. For girls, the brain reaches its biggest size around 11 years old. For boys, the brain reaches its biggest size around age 14. But this difference does not mean either boys or girls are smarter than one another!. 2. The...
Antipsychotic prescriptions for children and young people rose between 2000-2019
The proportion of children and young people prescribed antipsychotics in England almost doubled between 2000 and 2019, new research suggests.The drugs, which have a tranquilising effect, are often used to treat major mental illness, such as schizophrenia, in adults.However, the medication can be associated with substantial side effects such as sexual dysfunction, infertility, and weight gain leading to diabetes.We do not think the changes in prescribing necessarily relate to changes in clinical need; rather, it may be more likely to reflect changes in prescribing practice by cliniciansDr Matthias Pierce, University of ManchesterThe National Institute for Clinical Excellence has approved the...
Coping With Nicotine Withdrawal Symptoms
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Giving up nicotine can be a brutal experience that can include everything from physical symptoms, such as headache and nausea, to mood issues, including irritability, anxiety and depression. Yet, it is still possible to get through nicotine withdrawal symptoms with a good plan...
healthcareguys.com
Detoxifying from Fentanyl: A generalized summary of Methods
Detoxing from fentanyl is an option for those who want to kick their drug dependency. Pain and suffering associated with opioid withdrawal are real, and they frequently prompt people to relapse. A painkiller on a prescription, fentanyl. It is a synthetic opioid that drug companies created to relieve severe pain. It is mighty and also quite addicting.
Comments / 1