3 takeaways from Avalanche road loss at Edmonton Oilers; Cale Makar scores OT game winner to end slump
The Avalanche won in overtime on the road Saturday night, 3-2, against the Edmonton Oilers. Here are three takeaways from the victory. Slump ends The Avalanche, desperate for a victory having lost in five consecutive outings, faced a road challenge Saturday against likely the best player in the world; Oilers center Connor McDavid. A solid litmus test for the resolve of this injured-but-still-talented Colorado team. Would they finally break their...
markerzone.com
FLORIDA PANTHERS COULD MAKE SURPRISING MOVE(S) AT THE DEADLINE, PER REPORT
According to Frank Seravalli, the Florida Panthers could get creative as the March 3rd trade deadline quickly approaches. The Panthers' season has not gone as planned after they paid a hefty sum for forward Matthew Tkachuk, coughing up forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar in the process. Halfway through the 2022-23 season, the Panthers sit fifth in the Wild Card race, behind even the Buffalo Sabres.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Uninspired Offense Leads to Loss vs. Kings
The Vegas Golden Knights had their three-game winning streak snapped after falling to the Los Angeles Kings in uncharacteristic fashion on Saturday, losing 5-1 and bringing their record to 27-13-2. This was the second straight loss to the Kings, giving them a 1-2-0 record against them this season with their final meeting coming in April, just two weeks before the regular season ends.
Penguins Room: Zucker Chirps Guentzel Postgame, ‘Jake Paid Him Off’
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ room has been devoid of chirping and teasing, mocking and carrying on, for the past week. In Las Vegas, both Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker sat quietly as the team contemplated its (then) six-game winless streak. Rust and Zucker are the Statler...
Yardbarker
Thomas Greiss (35 saves), Blues shut out Wild
Thomas Greiss made 35 saves for his 16th career shutout as the visiting St. Louis Blues blanked the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Sunday in St. Paul. In his first appearance since Dec. 20, Greiss made 24 saves in the third period to seal the victory for the Blues -- who have earned points in 11 of their last 14 games.
FOX Sports
Colorado in action against Florida following overtime victory
Florida Panthers (18-19-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Florida Panthers after the Avalanche took down the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Colorado has a 20-15-3 record overall and a 9-7-3 record on its home...
NHL
'THIS IS SO SICK'
CHICAGO - There are some buildings - like this one - that take your breath way. Most of us can only imagine what it's like to stand at centre ice here, before the 19,717 seats that make it one of the NHL's largest. While the next step, certainly, is getting...
