The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Avalanche road loss at Edmonton Oilers; Cale Makar scores OT game winner to end slump

The Avalanche won in overtime on the road Saturday night, 3-2, against the Edmonton Oilers. Here are three takeaways from the victory. Slump ends The Avalanche, desperate for a victory having lost in five consecutive outings, faced a road challenge Saturday against likely the best player in the world; Oilers center Connor McDavid. A solid litmus test for the resolve of this injured-but-still-talented Colorado team. Would they finally break their...
BOULDER, CO
markerzone.com

FLORIDA PANTHERS COULD MAKE SURPRISING MOVE(S) AT THE DEADLINE, PER REPORT

According to Frank Seravalli, the Florida Panthers could get creative as the March 3rd trade deadline quickly approaches. The Panthers' season has not gone as planned after they paid a hefty sum for forward Matthew Tkachuk, coughing up forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar in the process. Halfway through the 2022-23 season, the Panthers sit fifth in the Wild Card race, behind even the Buffalo Sabres.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Uninspired Offense Leads to Loss vs. Kings

The Vegas Golden Knights had their three-game winning streak snapped after falling to the Los Angeles Kings in uncharacteristic fashion on Saturday, losing 5-1 and bringing their record to 27-13-2. This was the second straight loss to the Kings, giving them a 1-2-0 record against them this season with their final meeting coming in April, just two weeks before the regular season ends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Thomas Greiss (35 saves), Blues shut out Wild

Thomas Greiss made 35 saves for his 16th career shutout as the visiting St. Louis Blues blanked the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Sunday in St. Paul. In his first appearance since Dec. 20, Greiss made 24 saves in the third period to seal the victory for the Blues -- who have earned points in 11 of their last 14 games.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Colorado in action against Florida following overtime victory

Florida Panthers (18-19-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Florida Panthers after the Avalanche took down the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Colorado has a 20-15-3 record overall and a 9-7-3 record on its home...
DENVER, CO
NHL

'THIS IS SO SICK'

CHICAGO - There are some buildings - like this one - that take your breath way. Most of us can only imagine what it's like to stand at centre ice here, before the 19,717 seats that make it one of the NHL's largest. While the next step, certainly, is getting...

