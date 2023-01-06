ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

Vance Charter hoopsters win twinbill with Eno River

By Ray Gronberg rgronberg@henderson dispatch.com; 252-436-2850
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUFRl_0k6Ac0Jb00

HENDERSON — Vance Charter’s basketball teams took both ends of a home doubleheader with Eno River on Wednesday, the girls winning 44-37 and the boys 61-50.

For the girls, senior Camilla Welborn led the way, scoring 20 points.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $100,000 on $30 scratch-off

SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from the Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After […]
SELMA, NC
WRAL News

Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma

A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Oxford man found shot to death in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old Oxford man was found dead Monday night from an apparent gunshot wound, Chapel Hill police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension after receiving a call to the area at around 10:30 p.m. Police found K’son Lamoriquia...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

19 displaced after 7 Rocky Mount apartments damaged in fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 20 people were displaced when apartments in Rocky Mount caught fire Tuesday morning, according to the American Red Cross. The blaze took place in the 1200 block of Niblick Drive, that is off Goldrock Road, the Red Cross said. Residents were displaced from...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 21-Year-Old Found Safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says that JaZavier McLaughlin, who had been missing since Friday, was found in Danville, Virginia. McLaughlin has since been reunited with his family. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old JaZavier McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin was last seen on foot at approximately 4:23 pm on January 3, 2023, in the 2300 block of Tipton Drive.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
DURHAM, NC
country1037fm.com

Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why

I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Raleigh

The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023

The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
RALEIGH, NC
Chronicle

Durham moves into ‘high risk’ COVID-19 classification, Duke classroom mask mandate to return if level remains high

Durham is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and has been moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification. If Durham remains high risk for two consecutive weeks, Duke will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the risk level drops, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from Duke administrators on Monday afternoon.
DURHAM, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD seeks info on beer theft

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the larceny of beer which occurred this morning at Sheetz shortly after 2:15. A man entered the store at the intersection of Old Farm Road and Julian R. Allsbrook Highway and stole a case of Corona. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
2K+
Followers
71
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy