Three Medford men indicted for thefts of catalytic converters
Defendants Charged with Stealing Catalytic Converters in Rocky Point, Holbrook, and Bellport. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 10 the indictments of Medford residents James O’Brien, Daniel Labbe and Jason Labbe for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from trucks and vans in Rocky Point, Holbrook, and Bellport. O’Brien was also indicted on separate charges of alleged Robbery in the First Degree and Burglary in the Second Degree.
Wanted for Nesconset Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly burglarized a business in Nesconset in December. A man allegedly stole items from multiple storage lockers at the Public Storage, located at 770 Nesconset Highway...
Lake Grove man arrested for criminal possession of a firearm
Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Jan. 7 for Criminal Possession of a Firearm in Lake Ronkonkoma. Fourth Precinct Patrol officers responded to Raynor Park, located at 174 Ronkonkoma Ave., after a 911 caller reported a man with a gun running around the lake at 4:20 p.m. Officers canvassed...
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
A man and woman allegedly stole assorted items, including a kitchen aid mixer and a 50-inch television from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road on November 19. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store. A man allegedly stole an EGO snow blower from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, on December...
Colonials corral Ward Melville Patriots
The Ward Melville Patriots went into the halftime break protecting a six-point lead in a home game against William Floyd, but the Colonials pressed in the fourth quarter to lead by one with 13 seconds left in regulation. Ward Melville inbounded the ball but was unable to find the net, falling to Floyd 54-51 in the League 2 matchup Jan. 6.
Shoreham-Wading River High School hosts inaugural Don Jantzen Wrestling Invitational
Shoreham-Wading River High School hosted the inaugural Don Jantzen Memorial Wrestling Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event honored the legendary coach who built the Wildcat wrestling program into a powerhouse. Coach Don Jantzen passed away in March 2015. Jantzen’s two sons combined for six state titles during his tenure...
