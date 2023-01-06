A man and woman allegedly stole assorted items, including a kitchen aid mixer and a 50-inch television from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road on November 19. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO