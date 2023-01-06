Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. Republican lawmaker turns on Democrat he helped win Pa. speakership
The Pennsylvania state House Republican who recently nominated and voted for Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi to serve as speaker wrote him Monday to say Rozzi was waffling on whether he will register as an independent and therefore should resign. The letter from Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair, who has worked closely...
New Pennsylvania state House speaker wants ‘work group’ after slow session start
Lawmakers were brought to the Capitol for a special session designed to speed passage of a two-year window for letting some victims of child sexual abuse file otherwise outdated lawsuits. Mark Scolforo/The Associated Press. A week after he was a surprise choice to become speaker of the state House of...
Proposal would move up Pennsylvania presidential primary to make voters’ pick more relevant
“This is an issue about making sure Pennsylvania’s voice can be heard in the primary election for president before a substantial decision has been made.”. A proposal coming before Pennsylvania lawmakers would move the 2024 presidential primary up by a month. If approved, the primary would be held March 19, 2024.
Former Reading superintendent Dr. Khalid Mumin to be Pa. education secretary
A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district in suburban Philadelphia...
Shapiro nominates former Philly deputy mayor to top environmental job
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor’s Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters. Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for Russell Redding as agriculture secretary.
This Pennsylvania county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
County commissioners ordered the recount under pressure from activists associated with an election conspiracy group and against the advice of the local election director. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Changes that eased access to health care during the pandemic will soon be reversed
Several changes that lowered barriers to health care and services during the pandemic are about to expire. One program supported free tests and vaccination for COVID-19, the other made it possible for people to stay on Medicaid without having to fill out paperwork frequently. Now, these programs are about to end, leaving patients and experts worried about the fallout.
The behind-the-scenes story of Mark Rozzi’s surprising rise to Pa. House speaker
Republicans were the primary engineers behind the Berks County Democrat’s candidacy and announcement — and even wrote his acceptance speech. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Before delivering prepared remarks, newly...
The state of Agriculture in Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Farm Show kicked off over the weekend and while many see the event as an opportunity to sample food and products produced in Pennsylvania, the Farm Show really is all about agriculture and rural life in Pennsylvania. On this program, we’ve always used Farm Show Week as a...
Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats
New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
Pennsylvania is the mushroom capital of the world
Pennsylvania leads the nation in the production of mushrooms. Mushrooms have an economic impact of $1.3 billion and employs some 9,400 people in the state. During this Pennsylvania Farm Show week, Gale Ferranto, Committee Member of the Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania and President of Buona Foods, joined us on The Spark Tuesday to discuss Pennsylvania mushrooms, “Most of our farmers are fourth, fifth generation, some sixth generation family farms in Chester County, Berks County. But I think what made it unique initially and yes, you can grow them in other parts of the country, but you need a certain ag byproduct for the growing material, the growing medium. I mean, growing mushrooms is very scientific at this point. You need horse bedding, you need straw, you need cocoa hulls, so you need certain ag byproducts. We take the recycled materials from other ag byproducts and that’s part of our growing medium in our growing rooms. So not everywhere had horse compost, but straw bedding. But we did here in the Northeast because when things started to really ramp up, there were a lot of racetracks in Pennsylvania. So I think that’s what made it, you didn’t have far to go with transportation. So, I think they were pretty smart back in the early thirties, forties and fifties to say, let’s keep it local because we don’t have to go too far. We didn’t have the transportation. But then as things grew on, refrigeration, we could take the hauling of the fresh mushrooms and we could start to go from Boston down to Florida. So, technology really has helped accelerate our industry.”
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pennsylvania House speaker he’ll be
Rozzi’s decade-long legislative career has been defined by his advocacy for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Few know what to expect from his surprise tenure as speaker. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro taps Al Schmidt to be Pa.’s top election official
The Republican Philadelphia city commissioner famously stood up to former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud in 2020 while receiving death threats. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pennsylvania House less partisan?
Some are hopeful the chamber will finally pass rule changes aimed at giving all lawmakers a say in making policy, but there’s reason to be skeptical. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Pennsylvania State House control unclear ahead of chamber’s speaker vote
Partisan control of the state House of Representatives hung in the balance Tuesday as Pennsylvania lawmakers, their families and supporters arrived at the state Capitol to be sworn in for the new two-year legislative session. State representatives must elect a speaker to serve as their chamber’s presiding officer, but the...
Mark Rozzi, a Democrat, is elected Pennsylvania House speaker
Rozzi says he’ll be an “independent” who won’t caucus with either party. Pennsylvania state House lawmakers elected Democrat Mark Rozzi of Berks County as house speaker — making him the first Democrat to hold the position in over a decade. Minutes later, Rozzi said he...
Still awaiting ruling, Pennsylvania’s school funding lawsuit stretches into 2023
The School District of Lancaster and the Shenandoah Valley School District are a part of the suit. It’s been five months since school districts, parents, and advocacy groups made their final arguments in a case that could transform how Pennsylvania funds its public schools. The lawsuit, which the parties...
Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues.
As legislative leaders battle for control, Democrats and Republicans will choose a person to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s state House are...
Man accused of helping immigrants in Pennsylvania on driver’s license tests
Angelo Carrion charged immigrants to furnish them with correct answers to get learner’s permits and ultimately secure their licenses, according to an affidavit. A former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee accused by authorities of charging immigrants up to $350 to help pass the knowledge test and ultimately obtain driver’s licenses said Wednesday he was seeking to help them.
Are All Politics Nationalized? New book studies Pennsylvania voters
Former Democratic Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O’Neill once said “all politics are local.” But that was 40 years ago. Since then, there are fewer newspapers covering local news, cable news networks that present news and opinions that lean liberal or conservative air 24-hours-a-day and in the last six years, former president Donald Trump dominated news on a daily basis. National issues were the focus for the most part.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0