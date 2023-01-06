Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Australian Open, organizers of the season’s first Grand Slam which begins on Jan. 16 announced on Sunday without elaborating on the reason, as a cloud hung over one of the sport’s brightest stars. The Japanese former world number one’s name was on the entry list for the Australian Open but Osaka was not scheduled to play in warm-up tournaments in Adelaide and Hobart, raising doubts about her participation in the hardcourt major. “Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023,” the Australian Open tweeted. “Dayana Yastremska moves...

1 DAY AGO