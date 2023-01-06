Read full article on original website
NPR
Kashana Cauley writes about the unexplored perspective of Black survivalists
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author Kashana Cauley about her debut novel The Survivalists and putting her comedy background to work in writing about the unexplored perspective of Black survivalism. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. What could set an accomplished comedy writer and former lawyer down a path to writing about preparing...
NPR
Prince Harry's much talked about memoir 'Spare' is on bookstore shelves
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Martin Pengelly of The Guardian, who obtained a copy of Spare before it was published. The book has created a major scandal involving the British royal family. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been generating a...
Princess Charlotte’s Bridesmaid Dress Tailor Finally Breaks Silence About the Meghan and Kate Drama
It's been years of he said, she said and who made who cry over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. Now the tailor is speaking out.
NPR
Author Aubrey Gordon wants to change the way you think — and talk — about fat people
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Aubrey Gordon about her new book "You Just Need To Lose Weight and 19 Other Myths About Fat People." This time of year, there's a lot of pressure to change the way you look. And a lot of that pressure is rooted in what author and podcast host Aubrey Gordon describes as anti-fatness.
NPR
SZA sends out a powerful 'SOS,' mixing pop, hip-hop and R&B
SZA: (Singing) You stay on my mind. I can't regret no time spent with you. And I still wonder if you notice me, yes. KEN TUCKER, BYLINE: Five years ago, SZA's debut collection, "Ctrl," hit home to a lot of listeners for the portrait she painted of a young woman going through changes with conflicting feelings, ambition and insecurity, awkwardness and defiant self-assurance. On the new album, "SOS," SZA describes her world with even more precision and a bittersweet edge. On the song called "Shirt," for instance, she wants to share some romantic disappointment, urging the listener to, quote, "feel the taste of resentment".
NPR
In 'M3GAN,' a high-tech doll gets programmed to k1ll
In the new movie M3GAN, an orphaned 8-year-old girl is given a lifelike interactive doll. The doll in question was designed by roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) and is programmed with artificial intelligence that allows her to learn, evolve and possibly commit murder. The movie is a cautionary tale about AI, a killer-doll flick and the source of some truly creepy memes.
NPR
The impact of Prince Harry's media blitz
Prince Harry is speaking out in a series of high-profile interviews to preview his new memoir that's out tomorrow, and it is titled "Spare." In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," which aired yesterday, Harry talked about his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997. He admitted that for years he didn't believe she was actually dead.
NPR
What's the #1 thing to change to be happier? A top happiness researcher weighs in
ARI SHAPIRO, BYLINE: If you could change one thing about your life in order to become a happier person, what do you think would make the biggest difference - money, job, relationships, health, something else? Well, Dr. Robert Waldinger is director of the world's longest-running scientific study of happiness. And his research offers a real answer to this question backed up by data. He's co-author of a new book called "The Good Life." Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Watch Leikeli47 live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert
One thing about a Leikeli47 show: She's gonna eat. Every. Single. Time. Her soul-swirling magnetism shines through, even with her face concealed. The LA-based performer's high-octane set at NPR Music's 15th anniversary show served bars and bravado, despite a humble setup, whipping the 9:30 Club into a whirlwind; the crowd screeching, snapping, voguing and dreaming like nothing else that night. In the midst of her nine-song party, Leikeli even made time to share the spotlight with some special guests — from professional dancers to myself, a professional fan.
NPR
'If I Survive You' author grew up feeling judged — and confused — by race
This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. The year is new, and no one yet knows what the best books of this year will be. But many critics, including our book critic, Maureen Corrigan, agree that one of the best books of 2022 was written by my guest, Jonathan Escoffery. We didn't catch up with him in 2022, but we're going to do that now.
NPR
His poem polarized India. Now comedian Vir Das is telling his side
Comedian Vir Das was called a terrorist. Seven charges were filed against him in India. He was even accused of defaming his home country on foreign soil. In November 2021, he was wrapping up a performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., when he decided to go back onstage and recite a poem he had written that morning. Titled "I Come from Two Indias," it describes the contradictions in his home country.
NPR
After 2 years of controversy, the Golden Globe Awards were back on TV
Audio will be available later today. The 80-year-old Hollywood Foreign Press Association handed out its awards with a lavish party emceed by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Many studios, networks and stars boycotted 2022's ceremony.
NPR
Sunday's violence exposed the political and social fault lines in Brazil
President Biden says Brazil's leader has his full support after rioters ransacked government offices. The rampage by supporters of former President Bolsonaro exposed political and social fault lines. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. President Biden says Brazil's leader has his full support after thousands of rioters ransacked government offices. Sunday's rampage by...
