SZA: (Singing) You stay on my mind. I can't regret no time spent with you. And I still wonder if you notice me, yes. KEN TUCKER, BYLINE: Five years ago, SZA's debut collection, "Ctrl," hit home to a lot of listeners for the portrait she painted of a young woman going through changes with conflicting feelings, ambition and insecurity, awkwardness and defiant self-assurance. On the new album, "SOS," SZA describes her world with even more precision and a bittersweet edge. On the song called "Shirt," for instance, she wants to share some romantic disappointment, urging the listener to, quote, "feel the taste of resentment".

1 DAY AGO