Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Middle age 'is a force you cannot fight,' warns 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' author
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. The series "Fleishman Is In Trouble" was adapted by our guest, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, from her novel of the same name. The complete season is now streaming on Hulu. Brodesser-Akner is also known for her celebrity profiles in GQ and The New York Times, where she's a staff writer for the magazine. She spoke with our guest interviewer, Tonya Mosley, host of the podcast Truth be Told.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare snoozes the city that never sleeps
The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, has finally hit bookshelves around the world. But for Americans, it was just another day.Across the pond, some bookstores opened at midnight to meet the demand for Prince Harry’s new book, which was released on Tuesday 10 January. At Waterstones, booksellers opened their London locations early on Tuesday in expectation of high customer demand. Over at WHSmith, the store’s Euston, Victoria, Heathrow and Gatwick branches all extended their opening times.Just hours after its release, Spare has already been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever – according to its publisher, Penguin Random House...
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
In the new movie "M3GAN," an orphaned 8-year-old girl is given a lifelike interactive doll. The doll in question has been programmed with artificial intelligence that allows her to learn and evolve and, possibly, commit murder. The movie is a cautionary tale about AI, a killer doll flick and already the source of some truly creepy memes. I'm Stephen Thompson. And today, we are talking about "M3GAN" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
NPR
Kashana Cauley writes about the unexplored perspective of Black survivalists
What could set an accomplished comedy writer and former lawyer down a path to writing about preparing for an apocalypse? For Kashana Cauley, it might have started with how she grew up in Wisconsin. KASHANA CAULEY: For a while, my parents' favorite movie was "Conspiracy Theory" with Mel Gibson and...
NPR
Encore: Michelle Yeoh finds beauty in the ordinary in 'Everything Everywhere'
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with actress Michelle Yeoh about her leading role in the sci-fi action movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.
NPR
Planet Money Movie Club: It's a Wonderful Life
Welcome to the Planet Money Movie Club, a regular series from Planet Money+ in which we watch an economics-related movie and discuss! On today's episode, Kenny Malone, Wailin Wong, and Willa Rubin watch Frank Capra's 1946 classic 'It's A Wonderful Life.' They discuss CPI adjustments, how a copyright lapse helped make the film more popular, and what exactly a 'Building and Loan' is.
NPR
Prince Harry's much talked about memoir 'Spare' is on bookstore shelves
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Martin Pengelly of The Guardian, who obtained a copy of Spare before it was published. The book has created a major scandal involving the British royal family. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been generating a...
NPR
Aqrxvst, 'Hope'
Aqrxvst is a band that includes U.K. artists King Krule, Pretty V and Jadasea. Their debut EP, cheekily titled Agrxvst is the Band's Name, was released last week. On "Hope," the listener slides into a cyclical melody. Wavering chords fill an ambient void as Krule's voice is crushed into a dissonant telephone call. A woozy guitar is suspended by a deep bass line and a steady kick drum garnished by the touch of a hi-hat. Krule's chants float, reverberating in and out of comprehension; he mumbles into memories: "Even though nothing is true / The train was on the way, I could see it moving / I had to read it again, because I don't know what it said / Even though nothing is true." Teetering on the precipice of punk and dream pop, the track rings like a sacred toll or a broken lullaby.
NPR
Watch Leikeli47 live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert
One thing about a Leikeli47 show: She's gonna eat. Every. Single. Time. Her soul-swirling magnetism shines through, even with her face concealed. The LA-based performer's high-octane set at NPR Music's 15th anniversary show served bars and bravado, despite a humble setup, whipping the 9:30 Club into a whirlwind; the crowd screeching, snapping, voguing and dreaming like nothing else that night. In the midst of her nine-song party, Leikeli even made time to share the spotlight with some special guests — from professional dancers to myself, a professional fan.
Comments / 0