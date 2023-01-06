Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Former Red Sox All-Star Pitcher Dead At 74
On Friday afternoon the Major League Baseball World received some sad news when a former player passed away. Bill Campbell, who pitched 15 seasons in the MLB, passed away this week after a battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. "Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the...
Why I expect the Boston Red Sox to capture the American League East
Make your playoff plans, as the Red Sox will win AL East. For the naysayers of the Boston Red Sox, put a lid on it, as this 2023 team will plunder the American League East. Some may say this is jingoism that Teddy Roosevelt would be proud of or provincialism that a local Rotary Club would slobber over, but it will happen. Why this view? Has Nurse Ratchet forgotten my meds? I like the moves.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Admits Who Swayed Him in His Decision to Sign with Sox
The former Dodgers teammates are excited to play alongside each other once again.
Carlos Correa News: Mets Rumored to Potentially Walk Away From Deal With All-Star Shortstop
As Correa finds himself in limbo with teams, the Dodgers could be a potential landing spot.
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Available; Signing Makes Perfect Sense For Red Sox
Boston has a need at the catcher position
Should Red Sox Sign Cy-Young Winning Ace With Controversial Past To Bolster Rotation?
The Boston Red Sox have a rotation filled with oft-injured veterans and inexperienced young guns. A newly-available ace could solidify the group.
Despite release, Trevor Bauer says Dodgers wanted him to return
Less than 24 hours after Major League Baseball reinstated pitcher Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially cut ties with the former Cy Young winner, designating him for assignment on Friday. While the move by the Dodgers to part ways with Bauer comes as no surprise, the 31-year-old is telling...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Dodgers: Former Fan Favorite Hoping to Make Comeback
Perhaps the former fan favorite can find himself back on the Dodgers
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: “I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other”
“While I can’t speak on the player, I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other,” Steve Cohen said regarding the Carlos Correa negotiations at an event at Citi Field yesterday. William Woods—recently designated for assignment to make room on the roster for...
Dodgers: Projections in the Outfield Favor LA Adding At Least One More Outfielder
Rolling with the current group of outfielders may not be enough to get over the playoff hump
Dodgers Rumors: Former All-Star Shortstop Linked to LA as Free Agent Fit
Perhaps the Dodgers are still in the market to upgrade at shortstop
San Diego Padres Sign Former White Sox Outfielder to One-Year Deal
The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent outfielder Adam Engel, the Padres announced on Twitter Friday. Engel played the first six years of his Major League career for the Chicago White Sox, where he batted .225 with a .280 On Base Percentage and .631 OPS.
Former Dodgers Playoff Hero Reacts to Justin Turner's Statement on Him
Kike Hernandez credits major league impact to the former Dodger
Dodgers News: LA Inks Another Depth Option at Catcher
The Dodgers have no issues adding more depth to the position
Angels News: Could the Halos Jump in and Poach Carlos Correa from the Mets?
If Carlos Correa's deal with the Mets falls through and be becomes available again, the Angels would make a lot of sense as his third landing spot of the offseason.
Former Dodger Outfielder Signs Free Agent Deal With Mariners
2020 World Series Champion finds a new home in the Pacific Northwest
Yardbarker
Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami
The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
Rangers linked to top NL trade candidate
After what has already been an epic offseason for them, the Texas Rangers may be going for the throat. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports this week that the Rangers are looking to address their biggest remaining need — a left fielder — and are one of the teams interested in trading for the Pittsburgh... The post Rangers linked to top NL trade candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
