Meliá Chiang Mai appointed Pornphan Chumjai, a professional with almost 15 years of hospitality experience and leading teams of spa therapists, as spa manager of YHI Spa. In her new role, Chumjai will develop an extensive spa menu the includes massages, scrubs, wraps, facials and hydrotherapy. She will also oversee the daily operations of YHI Spa. The spa features seven private treatment rooms, as well as a Thai herbal steam and sauna and a separate room for pedicures.

21 HOURS AGO