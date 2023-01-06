Read full article on original website
Arch Amenities announced the acquisition of Hutchinson Consulting, a firm that provides management-level recruiting services to the wellness industry, and is nationally known for its spa and wellness center design and development. Barry Goldstein, Arch Amenities chief executive officer, credited Hutchinson's principal partners, Michael G. Tompkins and Carol Stratford, with...
Hospitality Veteran Pornphan Chumjai Appointed YHI Spa Manager
Meliá Chiang Mai appointed Pornphan Chumjai, a professional with almost 15 years of hospitality experience and leading teams of spa therapists, as spa manager of YHI Spa. In her new role, Chumjai will develop an extensive spa menu the includes massages, scrubs, wraps, facials and hydrotherapy. She will also oversee the daily operations of YHI Spa. The spa features seven private treatment rooms, as well as a Thai herbal steam and sauna and a separate room for pedicures.
