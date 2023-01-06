Read full article on original website
Secondary ADAPT Analysis Shows HRQOL Benefit of Efgartigimod in Myasthenia Gravis
Data from the secondary analysis show that the improvements seen in health-related quality of life (HRQOL) translated into clinical improvements. An analysis of efgartigimod has demonstrated the positive impact of the treatment on health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (MG). The findings come from a...
What We’re Reading: Biden to Extend PHE Once More; High Court Rejects Pharma Suits; 988 Calls Soar
President Joe Biden expected to renew COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) one more time; Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer are denied by the Supreme Court; funding for the 988 mental health helpline expands inclusivity efforts. Biden Plans to End COVID-19’s Public Health Emergency. The Biden administration will renew the...
Ublituximab Approved for Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis
Ublituximab-xiiy, developed by TG Therapeutics, will be sold under the name Briumvi. The FDA recently approved ublituximab-xiiy for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults. The drug will be sold as Briumvi. Approval was...
Contraction, Mortality Rate of COVID-19 Was Lower in Vaccinated Patients With PAH
Patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) were more likely to die or be hospitalized if they contracted COVID-19 but were less likely to die from COVID-19 if they were vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. Patients with a diagnosis of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) who were vaccinated against COVID-19 were less likely to...
Trends in Electronic Health Record Capabilities for Tracking Documentation Time
This study examines trends in hospitals’ access to and use of data from electronic health record (EHR) developers that quantify clinicians’ time spent documenting clinical care in EHRs. ABSTRACT. Objectives: To understand hospitals’ access to and use of data from electronic health record (EHR) developers that quantify the...
Mortality Rates Lower for Patients With PD Using Pimavanserin
Compared with patients using other antipsychotics, patients with Parkinson disease using pimavanserin had lower death rates. All-cause mortality rates were lower among patients with Parkinson disease (PD) treated with pimavanserin compared with those treated with other atypical antipsychotics. Pimavanserin, sold as Nuplazid, is approved in the United States to treat...
Nusinersen Treatment Had Positive Effect in Patients With SMA
Pediatric and adult patients with a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) benefitted from nusinersen treatment in that they were able to prolong their walking time. Positve improvement in walking time was seen in patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) who received nusinersen treatment, according to a study published in Journal of Neuromuscular Diseases. Improvement was found in pediatric and adult patients.
Dr Michael Paull Highlights the Vancouver Clinic's Progress With Hypertension Metrics
Michael Paull, MD, medical director of primary/urgent care and continuous improvement at the Vancouver Clinic (TVC), explained how TVC was able to improve its hypertension metrics to align with CMS' targets. Michael Paull, MD, medical director of primary/urgent care and continuous improvement at the Vancouver Clinic (TVC) shared how TVC...
Concurrent Antibiotics, Steroids Raise CDI Risk in People With Lung Cancer Receiving EGFR-TKIs
The new report found no evidence that second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) were more likely to lead to Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in patients with lung cancer. Findings from a new study shed light on the risk of Clostridioidesdifficile infection (CDI) among people with lung cancer who are receiving epidermal...
Case Report Highlights Rare Case of CML Presenting With Morel Lavallée Lesion
The case is believed to be just the second reported in the scientific literature. In patients with chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML), patients sometimes present with soft-tissue hematomas resulting from platelet dysfunction, acquired Von Willebrand disease, or acquired Glanzmann thrombasthenia. However, a new case report demonstrates that there can be other causes, including the rare Morel-Lavallée lesions (MLL).
COVID-19 May Accelerate Onset of Myasthenia Gravis
The group hypothesizes that SARS-CoV-2 infection may have triggered thymic inflammation, spearheading initial expression of muscle-like epitopes and T-cell dysregulation. Findings from a new case study, coupled with learnings from previously documented cases, are suggesting that COVID-19 infection can accelerate the onset of myasthenia gravis (MG). The group, publishing their...
