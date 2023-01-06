ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
via.news

USD/CAD Down Momentum: 0.878% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 0.8775% for the last session’s close. At 11:09 EST on Sunday, 8 January, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.34. About USD/CAD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.275% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.35 and 1.118% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.36.
via.news

USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 1% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:14 EST on Tuesday, 10 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.08% up from its 52-week low and 11.124% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Rises By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.53% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:52 EST on Wednesday, 11 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,782.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 64, 99.99% below its average volume of 5545183786.86. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.43% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 11 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,821.54. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.94% up from its 52-week low and 7.89% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Up By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 14.99% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 10 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,635.40. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 48.21% up from its 52-week low and 13.63% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

NYSE FANG Over 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 3.4% for the last session’s close. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 9 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,551.17. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.9% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,217.85 and 2.94% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,421.34.
via.news

Freshpet Stock Over 9% Up So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) rose 9.42% to $57.59 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.75% to $10,715.32, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat up trend exchanging session today.
via.news

James Hardie Industries plc And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB), Smith & Nephew (SNN), James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself...

