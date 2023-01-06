Read full article on original website
USD/CAD Down Momentum: 0.878% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 0.8775% for the last session’s close. At 11:09 EST on Sunday, 8 January, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.34. About USD/CAD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.275% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.35 and 1.118% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.36.
USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 1% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:14 EST on Tuesday, 10 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.08% up from its 52-week low and 11.124% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
Palladium Futures Rises By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.53% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:52 EST on Wednesday, 11 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,782.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 64, 99.99% below its average volume of 5545183786.86. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
ImmunoGen Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 9.94% to $4.55 at 15:42 EST on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.56% to $10,695.16, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.43% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 11 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,821.54. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.94% up from its 52-week low and 7.89% down from its 52-week high.
Deere & Company And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Deere & Company (DE), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and...
HANG SENG INDEX Up By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 14.99% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 10 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,635.40. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 48.21% up from its 52-week low and 13.63% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE FANG Over 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 3.4% for the last session’s close. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 9 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,551.17. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.9% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,217.85 and 2.94% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,421.34.
Freshpet Stock Over 9% Up So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) rose 9.42% to $57.59 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.75% to $10,715.32, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat up trend exchanging session today.
James Hardie Industries plc And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB), Smith & Nephew (SNN), James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself...
