USD/CAD Down Momentum: 0.878% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 0.8775% for the last session’s close. At 11:09 EST on Sunday, 8 January, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.34. About USD/CAD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.275% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.35 and 1.118% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.36.
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Ryanair Holdings Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) rose by a staggering 15.14% in 5 sessions from $75.18 to $86.56 at 15:24 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.16% to $10,527.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Ryanair Holdings’s...
Rumble Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far On Friday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose 9.14% to $6.57 at 14:12 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 2.16% to $10,527.68, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around up trend trading session today.
NYSE FANG Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.67% for the last session’s close. At 15:17 EST on Friday, 6 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,408.21. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.17% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,357.27 and 0.93% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,449.63.
Dow Jumps 700 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 700 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.14% to 33,634.19 while the NASDAQ rose 2.54% to 10,566.63. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.30% to 3,895.60. Check This Out: AbbVie, Goldman Sachs And This...
S&P 500 Up Momentum With A 2% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 2.54% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Friday, 6 January, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,904.84. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1637409000, 26.73% below its average volume of 2234792302.37. S&P 500 Range. About...
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023

Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.

