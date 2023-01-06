Read full article on original website
via.news
USD/CAD Down Momentum: 0.878% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 0.8775% for the last session’s close. At 11:09 EST on Sunday, 8 January, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.34. About USD/CAD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.275% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.35 and 1.118% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.36.
msn.com
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
History says there are very strong odds the stock market gains 20% this year after taking a beating in 2022, Fundstrat says
The market bloodbath of 2022 signals positive returns for stocks this year, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He noted that stocks were flat only 11% of the time after a negative year, whereas the market saw strong gains 53% of the time. Lee previously estimated the S&P 500 would gain...
Dow soars 700 points after December jobs and services activity reports boost hopes for Fed rate cuts
US stocks jumped Friday as investors embraced the December jobs report and services-sector data as signs the Federal Reserve could decide to start reducing interest rates after sharply tightening them to battle high inflation. The Labor Department said average hourly earnings rose 0.3% last month, less than the 0.4% consensus...
If you had invested $1,000 in Tesla 5 years ago, you’d have $4,973 today, a gain of 397%
Tesla’s shares are down significantly year over year. But if you got in early, your investment would still be up almost 400%.
msn.com
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
via.news
Ryanair Holdings Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) rose by a staggering 15.14% in 5 sessions from $75.18 to $86.56 at 15:24 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.16% to $10,527.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Ryanair Holdings’s...
via.news
Rumble Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose 9.14% to $6.57 at 14:12 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 2.16% to $10,527.68, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around up trend trading session today.
via.news
NYSE FANG Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.67% for the last session’s close. At 15:17 EST on Friday, 6 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,408.21. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.17% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,357.27 and 0.93% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,449.63.
msn.com
Dow Jumps 700 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 700 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.14% to 33,634.19 while the NASDAQ rose 2.54% to 10,566.63. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.30% to 3,895.60. Check This Out: AbbVie, Goldman Sachs And This...
via.news
S&P 500 Up Momentum With A 2% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 2.54% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Friday, 6 January, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,904.84. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1637409000, 26.73% below its average volume of 2234792302.37. S&P 500 Range. About...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
The S&P 500 rarely dips 2 years in a row, but history says 2023 could bring even worse pain for stocks if they don't rebound from 2022 losses
The S&P 500 is down roughly 20% in 2022, and history says 2023 losses could be worse unless a rebound takes shape. The index rarely sees consecutive losing years, but when that does happen, the second year is worse than the first. The S&P 500 has only seen back-to-back down...
