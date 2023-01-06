Read full article on original website
via.news
EUR/GBP Over 2% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 2.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:07 EST on Monday, 9 January, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.88. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.118% up from its 52-week low and 4.851% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy This Week
While the Fed has hiked the interest rate to the highest in 15 years, the still strong labor market might prompt the Fed to hike rates more in the coming...
Silver and gold poised to shine in 2023
With inflation, recession and a volatile stock market expected to remain big themes this year, precious metals are poised to shine in 2023, say experts. Gold and silver, hedges to inflation and uncertainty, could push gold to a record $2,100+ an ounce, while silver may approach $38 an ounce, a nearly 50% jump.
via.news
Platinum Futures Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.46% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Sunday, 8 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,096.40. The platinum future is currently in a bit of a slump. However, that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily a bad investment. In fact, investors still want a good return on their investments.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 5.03% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Monday, 9 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,641.97. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.43% up from its 52-week low and 9% down from its 52-week high.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
via.news
Ryanair Holdings Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) rose by a staggering 15.14% in 5 sessions from $75.18 to $86.56 at 15:24 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.16% to $10,527.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Ryanair Holdings’s...
Zacks.com
Top 5 Momentum Stocks for January After a Disappointing 2022
U.S. stock markets exhibited the first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Jan 6 as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
CNBC
Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path
Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
via.news
S&P 500 Up Momentum With A 2% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 2.54% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Friday, 6 January, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,904.84. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1637409000, 26.73% below its average volume of 2234792302.37. S&P 500 Range. About...
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
NASDAQ
Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...
msn.com
Dow Jumps 700 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 700 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.14% to 33,634.19 while the NASDAQ rose 2.54% to 10,566.63. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.30% to 3,895.60. Check This Out: AbbVie, Goldman Sachs And This...
