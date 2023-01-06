(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.51% for the last session’s close. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 9 January, CBOE (VIX) is $21.66. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.14% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.00 and 5.41% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.90.

1 DAY AGO