USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 1% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:14 EST on Tuesday, 10 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.08% up from its 52-week low and 11.124% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
CBOE Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.51% for the last session’s close. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 9 January, CBOE (VIX) is $21.66. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.14% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.00 and 5.41% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.90.
ImmunoGen Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell by a staggering 15.52% in 5 sessions from $4.96 at -15.52, to $4.19 at 14:12 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.98% to $10,778.57, following the last session’s upward trend. ImmunoGen’s...
Globalstar Stock Down Momentum With A 9% Slide Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Globalstar (NYSE: GSAT) dropped 9.35% to $1.26 at 16:04 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.26% to $15,580.80, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
NYSE FANG Over 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 3.4% for the last session’s close. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 9 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,551.17. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.9% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,217.85 and 2.94% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,421.34.
Bionano Genomics Stock Went Down By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) slid by a staggering 29.86% in 21 sessions from $2.21 at 2022-12-12, to $1.55 at 19:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.63% to $10,635.65, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Vaalco Energy And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Vaalco Energy (EGY), Provident Bancorp (PVBC), EastGroup Properties (EGP) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
James Hardie Industries plc And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB), Smith & Nephew (SNN), James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself...
Zai Lab Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) dropped 9.3% to $42.02 at 15:53 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.94% to $10,668.15, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
Putnam High Income Securities Fund, Israel Chemicals Limited Ordinary Shares, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Putnam High Income Securities Fund (PCF), Israel Chemicals Limited Ordinary Shares (ICL), Saratoga Investment Corp New (SAR) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Putnam High Income Securities Fund (PCF) 6.38 -1.09% 13.71% 2022-12-28...
Ryanair Holdings Stock Over 18% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) rose by a staggering 18.25% in 5 sessions from $74.76 to $88.40 at 15:09 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,722.85, following the last session’s upward trend. Ryanair Holdings’s...
