HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 9.56% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 9 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,299.36. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 45.91% up from its 52-week low and 14.97% down from its 52-week high.
KB Financial Group Stock Jumps By 18% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) jumped by a staggering 18.96% in 5 sessions from $38.82 to $46.18 at 13:46 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.18% to $15,543.03, following the last session’s downward trend. KB...
NASDAQ 100 Up By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.16% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:08 EST on Tuesday, 10 January, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,205.78. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 903134629, 71.66% below its average volume of 3186920829.34. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Invesco Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Invesco‘s pre-market value is already 4.66% down. Invesco’s last close was $19.52, 22.94% under its 52-week high of $25.33. The last session, NYSE ended with Invesco (IVZ) rising 1.3% to $19.52. NYSE rose 0.6% to $15,608.17,...
IBOVESPA Up Momentum With A 4% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 4.43% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Tuesday, 10 January, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,777.54. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.18% up from its 52-week low and 10.57% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, FAT Brands Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and FAT Brands‘s pre-market value is already 4.61% down. FAT Brands’s last close was $6.29, 45.3% under its 52-week high of $11.50. The last session, NASDAQ ended with FAT Brands (FAT) rising 7.34% to $6.29. NASDAQ rose...
Deere & Company And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Deere & Company (DE), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and...
Wingstop And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Wingstop (WING), Norfolk Southern (NSC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
PAVmed And Ontrak On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are PAVmed, Rubius Therapeutics, and Marathon. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 PAVmed (PAVMW) 0.03 105.67%...
Li Auto Stock Up By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) jumped by a staggering 20.35% in 10 sessions from $18.43 at 2022-12-28, to $22.18 at 15:28 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.56% to $10,695.16, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Ryanair Holdings Stock Rises By 20% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) jumped by a staggering 20.88% in 5 sessions from $74.52 to $90.08 at 15:39 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.56% to $10,695.16, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, Xenetic Biosciences Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 5.14% up. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.35, 76.35% below its 52-week high of $1.48. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) rising 2.22% to $0.35. NASDAQ jumped...
ImmunoGen Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 9.94% to $4.55 at 15:42 EST on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.56% to $10,695.16, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
