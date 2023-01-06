ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 9.56% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 9 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,299.36. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 45.91% up from its 52-week low and 14.97% down from its 52-week high.
KB Financial Group Stock Jumps By 18% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) jumped by a staggering 18.96% in 5 sessions from $38.82 to $46.18 at 13:46 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.18% to $15,543.03, following the last session’s downward trend. KB...
NASDAQ 100 Up By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.16% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:08 EST on Tuesday, 10 January, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,205.78. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 903134629, 71.66% below its average volume of 3186920829.34. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Invesco Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Invesco‘s pre-market value is already 4.66% down. Invesco’s last close was $19.52, 22.94% under its 52-week high of $25.33. The last session, NYSE ended with Invesco (IVZ) rising 1.3% to $19.52. NYSE rose 0.6% to $15,608.17,...
IBOVESPA Up Momentum With A 4% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 4.43% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Tuesday, 10 January, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,777.54. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.18% up from its 52-week low and 10.57% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, FAT Brands Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and FAT Brands‘s pre-market value is already 4.61% down. FAT Brands’s last close was $6.29, 45.3% under its 52-week high of $11.50. The last session, NASDAQ ended with FAT Brands (FAT) rising 7.34% to $6.29. NASDAQ rose...
Wingstop And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Wingstop (WING), Norfolk Southern (NSC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Li Auto Stock Up By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) jumped by a staggering 20.35% in 10 sessions from $18.43 at 2022-12-28, to $22.18 at 15:28 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.56% to $10,695.16, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Ryanair Holdings Stock Rises By 20% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) jumped by a staggering 20.88% in 5 sessions from $74.52 to $90.08 at 15:39 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.56% to $10,695.16, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.

