CBOE Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.51% for the last session’s close. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 9 January, CBOE (VIX) is $21.66. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.14% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.00 and 5.41% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.90.
USD/CAD Down Momentum: 0.878% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 0.8775% for the last session’s close. At 11:09 EST on Sunday, 8 January, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.34. About USD/CAD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.275% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.35 and 1.118% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.36.
IBOVESPA Up Momentum With A 4% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 4.43% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Tuesday, 10 January, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,777.54. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.18% up from its 52-week low and 10.57% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
NYSE FANG Over 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 3.4% for the last session’s close. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 9 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,551.17. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.9% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,217.85 and 2.94% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,421.34.
Ryanair Holdings Stock Over 18% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) rose by a staggering 18.25% in 5 sessions from $74.76 to $88.40 at 15:09 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,722.85, following the last session’s upward trend. Ryanair Holdings’s...
Invesco Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Invesco‘s pre-market value is already 4.66% down. Invesco’s last close was $19.52, 22.94% under its 52-week high of $25.33. The last session, NYSE ended with Invesco (IVZ) rising 1.3% to $19.52. NYSE rose 0.6% to $15,608.17,...
Freshpet Stock Over 9% Up So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) rose 9.42% to $57.59 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.75% to $10,715.32, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat up trend exchanging session today.
VerifyMe Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) jumped by a staggering 15.52% in 5 sessions from $1.16 to $1.34 at 16:23 EST on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.63% to $10,635.65, following the last session’s upward trend. VerifyMe’s last close...
Coupons.com Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coupons.com (NASDAQ: COUP) jumped by a staggering 27.41% in 21 sessions from $62.09 at 2022-12-09, to $79.11 at 15:29 EST on Monday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 1.45% to $10,722.85, following the last session’s upward trend. Coupons.com’s...
