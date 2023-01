Pinnacle Bank Arena has taken several steps to address the long lines experienced at concession stands during last month’s Nebraska-Iowa basketball game. Those lines led Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts to release a statement addressing the issue on Dec. 30. On Monday, Alberts said in an email to season ticket holders that NU has worked with the arena to identify solutions to the lines that frustrated fans who missed large parts of the Nebraska-Iowa game while waiting for something to eat or drink.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO