Arizonans heard the plans from a new Governor for the first time in 8 years as Democrat Katie Hobbs started her second week in office. In her State of the State address, she set the tone for her legislative priorities for 2023 and emphasized a desire for bipartisanship. It didn’t take long for some of the Republicans in the Legislature to make clear they have little desire to find common ground on issues like abortion rights. ...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO