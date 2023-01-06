Read full article on original website
Counting the Costs of Permit Delays
Time is money. Unfortunately, when it comes to building anything in New Jersey – affordable housing, roads, commercial buildings, or even schools – it often takes twice the time to obtain government approvals as it does in other states. Here, permits can take years – if they can be obtained at all. Why does this matter?
Recycling: Revolving and Evolving
New Jersey has been at the forefront of recycling since 1987 when Gov. Tom Kean signed the Mandatory Recycling Act into law. According to industry experts, the recycling business is growing and expanding while, at the same time, facing unprecedented legislative pressure. “We presently are in the most dynamic period...
