The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Siberian tiger that killed teenage boy at SF Zoo shows the effect of animal bullyingCristoval Victorial
This is the most Instagrammable Coffee Shop In Walnut CreekVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
"Comfort Food Month" In January Gives Concord Eateries The Chance To Shine, And Residents An Excuse To DineVince MartellacciConcord, CA
sfbayview.com
Swept in the rain: Wood Street CommUnity Wire #1
Introducing: RoofLessRadio PovertySkola reporters from Wood Street Commons. The following herstories and histories were created by new povertyskola reporters in the POOR Magazine street-writing workshop at Wood Street Commons in Oakland. Wood Street Commons is struggling with the torrential rains and yet another eviction notice from the City of Oakland...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Apartment’s Roof Blown Off as Storm Chaos Continues
An apartment building has had its roof blown off by the stormy weather that continues to batter the San Francisco Bay Area. Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, apartments at 308 Susie Way in South San Francisco saw their roofing material blown off by high speed winds. A total of 10...
oaklandside.org
East Oakland tenants can’t return to flooded building for another week or more
The hundreds of tenants flooded out of their East Oakland building on New Year’s Day won’t be able to return home for at least another week, according to city officials. Property management company FPI relocated many of the residents of Coliseum Connections to an airport hotel Jan. 1, after the parking garage at their mixed-income complex got swamped with water and PG&E cut power. Others have been staying with relatives and friends. The residents were initially told they could expect to return to the property in a few days.
KTVU FOX 2
Tree topples SF Muni bus
Crews in San Francisco were hard at work on Tuesday to cleanup damage from a series of storms to sweep the Bay Area. A tree that toppled a Muni was one of the hazards left after this latest round of storms.
vallejosun.com
Fire forces closure of Vallejo’s JFK Library ahead of shelter opening for continued storms
VALLEJO – The John F. Kennedy library in downtown Vallejo is closed Monday after a fire outside the building spread into the second floor. Vallejo fire Capt. Aaron Klauber said that the fire started in a tent outside the library, which spread to trees above the tent and then broke a second floor window, damaging books and office equipment inside and spreading smoke throughout the building.
KTVU FOX 2
In pictures: Destruction from storms lashing Bay Area
Felton Grove residents bracing for the next round of storms after destructive flooding. On Monday night, it's the calm before the next storm. Those who spoke with KTVU remember the Felton Grove floods of 1982 and 1998. They say they haven’t experienced anything like this since then, and unfortunately this time, they don’t know if or when the flooding will be over.
Storm cells batter Bay Area with lightning strikes, hailstorms and intense downpours
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold, unstable air flowing in the wake of the latest atmospheric river Tuesday spawned lightning strikes, pounding hailstorms and intense downpours across the Bay Area.The wintry maelstrom rolled into the region mid-morning and immediately began creating havoc. San Francisco firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in their vehicle after a tree toppled on it at Fulton and 19th Ave. in the Richmond District.A tree also toppled onto a San Francisco Muni bus near Stockton and Sutter streets and pulled down an overhead wire.Dozens also took to social media to post images and videos and to comment...
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
Oakland apartment residents displaced due to flooding
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – For nearly a week, families in Oakland have been unable to go home because of flooding. Residents of an apartment complex tell KRON4 they're frustrated as they have been stuck at a hotel with no answers as to when they can return home. The flooding happened over New Year's Eve at […]
KTVU FOX 2
The blessing Roberta Gonzales said in her driveway before a big rig overturned in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's no secret that longtime meteorologist Roberta Gonzales is both a consummate professional and a devout Christian. She's been forecasting the weather since 1981 and a Eucharist minister at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Pleasanton. And on Dec. 30, those two aspects of her life came to...
School placed on lockdown, 2 injured after Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in Oakland Tuesday afternoon left two victims with gunshot wounds and temporarily caused a high school to go into lockdown, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting was reported at about 2:45 p.m. when two people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Both victims are in stable […]
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly beating of Oakland man may have begun as a robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police were investigating the beating death of a man that may have begun as a robbery. On Sunday morning around 10:20 a.m., police were dispatched to 21st and Adeline streets in West Oakland. Police said they were called to investigate a report of a robbery. Investigators...
Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
berkeleyside.org
22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
Martinez declares local emergency as rain causes flooding, multiple road closures
MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Martinez declared a local emergency Monday, as damage to the city piles up since the latest atmospheric river pulled in Sunday night. City officials announced on its website Monday that "These storms have caused significant impacts to the community, which has included mudslides at seven locations, downed trees at six locations, flooding at four locations, along with multiple road closures. "These storms have also caused significant impacts to creeks in Martinez, with major erosion at multiple locations and significant debris accumulation in others." On top of the downed trees and mudslides, flooding closed Highland Road in southeastern Contra...
RV catches fire in Oakland, BART services briefly stopped
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An RV caught fire near BART tracks in Oakland causing all trains in the area to turn around Sunday morning, according to BART. An RV under the 30th street overpass was on fire near BART's track equipment between MacArthur and 19th Street shortly after 8 a.m. This caused BART to stop […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Involving Tree in Contra Costa County
On the morning of Sunday, January 8, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatality following a solo car accident on SR-24 in Lafayette. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on eastbound State Route 24 in the vicinity of Oak Hill Road and involved an SUV, according to officials. Details...
Surveillance video shows self-driving Tesla crash on Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Surveillance video from a Thanksgiving Day crash on the Bay Bridge involving a Tesla in “Full Self-Driving” mode has been released. Video from the crash shows as the white Tesla Model S shifts over to the fast lane before quickly braking. The unexpected deceleration then leads to an eight-vehicle pileup. The […]
San Francisco storm: Mission’s homeless weather rain, hail
Roger “Popeye” Schneider, 75, huddled up on a hammock, wrapped himself in a red, waterproof sleeping bag behind the San Francisco Best Buy and braved the afternoon’s harsh wind, rain and hail. The only evidence that a person was under the bundle: a quaking shoe that stuck...
Update: Death toll rises to 14; Lightning rumbles through San Francisco, East Bay
SAN FRANCISCO --An active jet stream continued to be an atmospheric river expressway, slamming yet another weather front into the Bay Area early Tuesday with damaging winds, lightning strikes, tornado warnings and intense downpours.Tuesday's system was embedded with potent storm cells carrying pea-sized hail, lightning and thunder. A cell that moved over San Francisco and the East Bay around noon triggered 5-10 lightning strikes every 5 minutes. The death toll from the storms that began last week climbed from 12 to 14 on Monday, after two people including a homeless person were killed by falling trees, state officials said. The...
