The 2023 NFL playoffs are set. There was one playoff spot up for grabs in each conference on the final day of the regular season. The Miami Dolphins captured the third and final wild card berth in the AFC thanks to an 11-6 win over the New York Jets combined with the Buffalo Bills’ 35-23 takedown of the New England Patriots. Miami joins the Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on the AFC side of the bracket.

6 HOURS AGO