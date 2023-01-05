Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Sean Payton speaks out on his status with the Broncos, and what may draw him to a new job
The New Orleans Saints recently granted Sean Payton the opportunity to speak with the Denver Broncos about their job opening, and the former coach answered questions about his status moving forward Sunday on Fox. Payton is on contract with New Orleans through 2024, and any team that would attempt to...
Chiefs potential Divisional Round playoff opponents
The AFC side of the playoff bracket has been set and the Chiefs have four potential opponents they could face after the bye:
What can the Colts expect to get with the No. 4 NFL Draft pick?
The Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1) are set to pick fourth in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Colts last picked that early in 2012, when they took Andrew Luck first. They held the No. 3 pick in 2018, but traded it to the New York Jets and selected Quenton Nelson at No. 6.
NFL player props: 5 best bets for Week 18
With so many open questions about how teams are going to approach Week 18 – will playoff-bound teams find more value in resting players even if it costs them a higher seed or will teams near the bottom of the standings look to improve their draft stock?. There are...
Did Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday listen to the fans and go for it on fourth down?
The Indianapolis Colts drove inside the Houston Texans 10-yard line Sunday on their first drive of the third quarter. As the Colts – trailing 17-7 – lined up for a field goal from the 6-yard line on fourth down, Houston was called for encroachment, putting the ball at the 3.
WGRZ TV
Bills-Dolphins wild card game scheduled for Sunday
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The opponent had been determined earlier in the day. Now the Bills know when they will open the playoffs next weekend. The Bills and Miami Dolphins will play at 1 p.m. Sunday on wild card weekend as the NFL playoffs get underway. The first two...
3 New England Patriots who won’t be back for the 2023 season
After missing the playoffs, the Patriots should expect to see some departures ahead of the 2023 season, some welcome and some bittersweet. The New England Patriots ended their 2022 season just short of the playoffs after losing to the Bills and finishing the season 8-9. The game in Buffalo was...
NOLA.com
Saints vs. Panthers: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Superdome
Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers in the season finale. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 9-7) Saints 26, Panthers 20: The Saints are playing their best football of the season and have too much firepower for the Panthers. Carolina is playing hard for interim head coach Steve Wilks, but they will be up against it in the Superdome.
Seahawks top Rams 19-16 in OT, to face San Francisco in Wild Card game
SEATTLE (AP) — Within minutes of the Seattle Seahawks winning to maintain their playoff hopes, the video boards inside Lumen Field flashed a message:. For the Seahawks, that became “thank you Lions” several hours later after Detroit helped send Seattle back to the postseason. Seattle will be...
NOLA.com
Playing two NBA favorites on a Friday night: Best bets for Jan. 6
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: Best bets for Titans-Jaguars, Seahawks-Rams, Colts-Texans
The final week of the NFL regular season is upon us and the College Football Playoff national championship will serve as an exclamation point to a busy weekend of football betting. Our best bets (40-34-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space...
Vikings vs. Giants Wild Card kickoff time is set
The Minnesota Vikings locked in the third seed on Sunday afternoon with a 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears. They will host the New York Giants in the Wild Card round and the kickoff time has been set. The Vikings and Giants will play on Sunday, January 15th at 3:30...
NFL playoff bracket: Wild Card Round matchups, schedule
The 2023 NFL playoffs are set. There was one playoff spot up for grabs in each conference on the final day of the regular season. The Miami Dolphins captured the third and final wild card berth in the AFC thanks to an 11-6 win over the New York Jets combined with the Buffalo Bills’ 35-23 takedown of the New England Patriots. Miami joins the Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on the AFC side of the bracket.
SB Nation
The 2023 NFL Wild Card schedule
The NFL playoff field is now set, and NFL fans can look ahead to six rematches over the course of Wild Card Weekend. The AFC rounded out the playoff field on Sunday afternoon, with the Miami Dolphins clinching the seventh seed in the conference thanks to their victory over the New York Jets, coupled with the New England Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills.
NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule, TV info
The 2022 NFL playoff picture is officially set and the league announced the schedule and TV info for the matchups of Super Wild Card Weekend.
Comments / 0