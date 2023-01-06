Read full article on original website
Related
Lala Kent Reveals ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Premiere Date
"Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent revealed the season 10 premiere date of the popular Bravo reality show.
Kelsea Ballerini & Fletcher Join Forces For Eye-Popping Ending To New Video
Here's why 'Better Version (Of Me)' has everyone talking.
Get a First Look at MTV's "Unfiltered" LGBTQ+ Reality Series "The Real Friends of WeHo"
Bravo's Real Housewives impact has made its way to MTV for a brand-new series starring reality TV veterans and successful stars called "The Real Friends of WeHo." The forthcoming show follows the lives of celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer Todrick Hall, actor Curtis Hamilton, Buttah Skin CEO Dorion Renaud, TV host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan, and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig as they live, love, and pursue their passions in West Hollywood.
AOL Corp
‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed
Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami. ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?. According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives...
TMZ.com
TLC's Chilli And Matthew Lawrence Officially Dating
Sounds like TLC's Chilli will have a partner when she goes chasin' waterfalls ... because we're told she's officially dating "Boy Meets World" star Matthew Lawrence!. A rep for Chilli tells TMZ ... she and Matthew are in an exclusive relationship, moving past the friend phase just before Thanksgiving. We're...
Cheryl Burke Reveals Her 2023 ‘Mood’ After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Confirms Relationship With TLC’s Chilli
Not sweating the small stuff. Cheryl Burke appeared unbothered after ex-husband Matthew Lawrence went public with TLC's Chilli following their split. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, took to TikTok on Monday, January 2, to share a video of her getting ready to go out. “Mood going into 2023,” Burke captioned the clip […]
‘RHOA’: Phaedra Parks May Be Joining Another Bravo Reality Series
Phaedra Parks was a cast member on 'RHOA' for seven seasons before her firing after Season 9. She's vowed not to return to the show but doesn't count out other Bravo reality shows.
Eva Marcille Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia
If you’ve been missing a little dose of Eva Marcille, aka Eva The Diva, she’s back and better than ever. The former America’s Next Top Model winner appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend back in Season 10 before snatching a peach and becoming a full-time Housewife for Seasons 11 and 12. […] The post Eva Marcille Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia appeared first on Reality Tea.
These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up
In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true. Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up. According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were...
‘Sister Wives’: 2 Former Tell-All Hosts Put Kody Brown in the Hot Seat and Got ‘Honest’ Answers
Many seasoned journalists moderated the final episodes for each season of TLC's 'Sister Wives.' However, only two appeared to get 'honest' answers from Kody Brown and his four wives.
papermag.com
Rebecca Black Wants to Peg Pete Davidson
In 2023, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski dating is out, and Rebecca Black pegging Pete Davidson is in. With his most recent relationship rumored to have ended just a week before 2023, one would hope that Davidson’s relationship drama is behind him. But one Twitter user wants Davidson’s dating life to be even more absurd. @planntika tweeted a series of 2023 predictions including a paparazzi picture of Rebecca Black and Pete Davidson.
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals Her Celebrity Crush — and He Is the Polar Opposite of Ex Kody
Christine Brown is looking ahead in her love life after Kody Brown. On Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, the TLC star revealed her latest celebrity crush — and it's safe to say he doesn't have a lot in common with Kody. "Shemar Moore. Definitely," Christine said, naming the Criminal...
Janelle Brown Tells Kody She Won't be 'Beaten into Submission' in Teaser Clip for 'Sister Wives'
The wives are fighting back. The wake of Christine Brown, Kody Brown's third wife, leaving the family is beginning to reverberate through the rest of the Brown clan and fans are finally seeing second wife, Janelle Brown, standing up for herself.
EW.com
Cate fears taking the plunge in Teen Mom: Family Reunion preview: 'What if my t--s come out?'
If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?. That's the dilemma facing Catelynn Baltierra in this exclusive clip from Teen Mom: Family Reunion. In the season 2 premiere of the spin-off — which brings together cast members from all the Teen Mom seasons for bonding adventures and life coaching from Dr. Cheyenne Bryant — Cate joins fellow moms Maci Bookout, Briana DeJesus, Cheynne Floyd, and Amber Portwood for a bungee-jumping excursion. But getting her up on the platform proves to be a bit of a challenge.
Reba McEntire’s New Lifetime Movie ‘The Hammer’: Premiere Date, Cast, and More
Reba McEntire plays a no-nonsense traveling judge in Nevada in the new Lifetime movie 'The Hammer,' which premieres Jan. 7.
tigerdroppings.com
Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper
Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 premieres this month: What to expect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The “Jersey Shore” gang is taking the show on the road. “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Season 6 will follow Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Staten Islanders Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino fist-pumping all around the continental U.S., according to MTV.
Where RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Ranks Among Every Housewife Ever
Love her or hate her, there's no doubt that Lisa Rinna was an iconic Housewife. Andy Cohen even said so himself on Instagram after the actress announced Jan. 5 that she's leaving The Real...
WUSA
Netflix's hit show 'Wednesday' officially renewed for Season 2
It's official: 'Wednesday' has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The "Addams Family" spinoff starring Jenna Ortega was one of the streaming giant's most popular shows of all time, setting a platform record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series. But with no...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
Comments / 0