Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?
They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Popular Colorado Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
Colorado-made whiskey ranked near top of national '100 best' list
There are plenty of great spots to find whiskey in Colorado, but according to Fred Minnick's 'Top 100' list, one variety is a cut above the rest. Over two rounds of a blind taste test, Minnick narrowed down his 100 top whiskeys to a top 15, with one Colorado whiskey included in this final round of scoring. After a final round of testing and averaging scores from all three rounds, Boulder Spirits' Colorado Straight Bourbon 5 Year (officially called Boulder Spirits Cask Strength Bourbon) landed in 10th place.
Six Foods That Might Be Hard to Find in Grocery Stores in 2023
If you have been to the grocery store lately, you might have seen one of the many empty spots on the shelves in Colorado. This past week, I tried to find broccoli florets in the bag and it seems as if they have been canceled. I went to five different...
Four Colorado Big Lots Closing, Grand Junction Store Survives For Now
Four Big Lots stores in Colorado are closing this month, leaving Grand Junction shoppers to wonder about the fate of their local store on North Avenue. Grand Junction Has Seen Its Share of Closures On North Avenue. Any time big-name retail stores announce closures, local communities hold their breath in...
This Colorado Tourist Hotspot Isn’t Actually Worth a Visit, Study Says
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot to offer to residents and visitors alike — a 2021 survey from YouGov even ranked the Centennial State as the second-best in the country. However, that doesn't mean Colorado doesn't have flaws. There are rumblings on the Internet that the Centennial...
Colorado city ranked 'worst place to raise a family' in United States
A recent data analysis released by Schoolaroo sought to determine which American cities were among the best places to raise a family. Considering factors falling into seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation, quality of life, and home atmosphere – the website compared 151 American cities, assigning an overall rank to each.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Check out Creepy Colorado Mansion that was once a Mortuary
Colorado is full of history, and some of these historic places have gone through many changes over the years. One such place was originally built in the early 1900s as a mansion, was converted into a mortuary, and is now an attraction. Keep scrolling to learn about and take a...
Winter Camping Alert: Stay the Night in a Colorado Igloo
If winter camping is your thing, you will want to stay in an igloo this winter in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife have created a couple of igloos that you can reserve this winter to camp in and it looks like a fun time. When life gives you more than...
First Colorado ski resort surpasses 200-inch mark for the season
The recent atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and snow to parts of the west coast also boosted Colorado's mountain snowfall totals.
Three airports in Colorado among worst for winter travel, according to travel site
Traveling during the winter always comes with its own set of potential obstacles, especially in Colorado where extreme weather can hit hard. According to a list recently published by Hopper.com, a travel and booking website, two ski town airports and one major airport in Colorado are among the worst in the country for winter travel.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, too
The McDonald’s on 16th Street in Denver became an oasis for people experiencing homelessness. It no doubt led to its demise. It came to be known in Denver as the "homeless McDonald's."
Here comes Denver's next round of snow | Forecast timeline
Starting Wednesday morning in Denver and along the Front Range, slushy snow is possible adding up to an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
kunc.org
'The toughest stretch': Rural Colorado and the push to electrify roadways
If you’re traveling west from Nebraska on I76, the first opportunity to stop for a fill up in Colorado will be Julesburg, a small town in rural northeastern corner of the state. The Wagon Wheel Conoco is on the south side of the highway and serves as a place...
Where does your 10 cents from Colorado bag fee go?
At the start of 2023, stores across Colorado started charging a 10-cent fee for plastic bags.
Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?
Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
