Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?

They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Colorado-made whiskey ranked near top of national '100 best' list

There are plenty of great spots to find whiskey in Colorado, but according to Fred Minnick's 'Top 100' list, one variety is a cut above the rest. Over two rounds of a blind taste test, Minnick narrowed down his 100 top whiskeys to a top 15, with one Colorado whiskey included in this final round of scoring. After a final round of testing and averaging scores from all three rounds, Boulder Spirits' Colorado Straight Bourbon 5 Year (officially called Boulder Spirits Cask Strength Bourbon) landed in 10th place.
Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?

Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

